Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market?

In the past few years, we've seen significant expansion in the size of the market for animal therapeutics and diagnostics. The market is projected to enlarge from $48.99 billion in 2024 to $51.62 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Such growth in the past can be credited to a surge in pet ownership, advancements in the field of veterinary medicine, the spread of animal diseases, government efforts, and the global spread of veterinary services.

In the coming years, the market size for animal therapeutics and diagnostics is projected to experience considerable growth. The market is forecasted to expand to $67.05 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The expected growth during the projection period is tied to increasing spending on pet healthcare, advancements in personalized veterinary medicine, the growth of biopharmaceuticals, and encouragement from regulations favoring innovation. Key trends for this period include progress in biotechnology, integration of digital health, heightened emphasis on preventive healthcare, precision medicine for animals, and a growing demand for companion animal therapeutics.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market?

The animal therapeutics and diagnostics market is likely to be driven by the growing trend of pet adoption. As more individuals welcome pets into their homes and become increasingly conscious and caring about their wellbeing, the demand for animal care and diagnosis is climbing. Pet owners are readily spending money on healthcare, regular examinations, and preventative care. The American Pet Products Association revealed in October 2023 that there were 86.9 million US households with pets, representing a rise from 66% of households in 2022. Additionally, Animal Medicines Australia suggested in November 2022 that 69% of Australian households had pets in 2022. Therefore, the surge in pet adoption is fuelling the progress of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics include:

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.

• Virbac AH Inc.

• Ceva Animal Health Inc.

• Heska Corporation

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• bioMérieux Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Industry?

The emergence of product innovations stands out as a significant trend in the animal therapeutics and diagnostics industry. To maintain their competitive edge in the market, leading companies in this industry are focusing on revolutionary technologies. One notable example of this is EKF Diagnostics, a UK-based vitro diagnostics firm, which in December 2022 launched a novel version of the Lactate Scout analyzer, designed specifically for veterinary purposes. The enhanced analyzer now facilitates species selection for both companion animals and cattle, making it perfect for deployment in both small and large animal practices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Report?

The animal therapeutics and diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Cattle, Pigs, Poultry, Sheep

2) By Product: Animal Diagnostics Products, Instruments, Consumables, Animal Therapeutics Products, Anti-Parasitic Drugs And Antibiotics, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anesthetics

Subsegments:

1) By Companion Animals: Dogs, Cats, Small Mammals

2) By Cattle: Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle

3) By Pigs: market Pigs, Breeding Pigs

4) By Poultry: Broilers, Layers, Turkeys

5) By Sheep: market Lambs, Breeding Ewes

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Animal Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the most sizable region in the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. During the forecast period, the highest rate of growth is predicted to occur in the Asia-Pacific region in this global market. The regions under consideration in this report on the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

