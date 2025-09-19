Electronic Music Pioneer Barry Schrader Releases New "Ambient : Aether" Album

Ambient : Aether CD

"Ambient : Aether" is a visionary sonic journey from the clouds to the mythic edge of the atmosphere.

Schrader feels vast, expansive, timeless” — Ryan Gaston, Perfect Circuit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barry Schrader, hailed by the "Los Angeles Times" as “a composer born to the electronic medium,” will release his latest album " Ambient : Aether " on the Ex Machina-label on Friday, September 19, 2025. At the age of 80, Schrader continues to push the boundaries of electronic composition, blending ambient textures, distortion, and noise with his celebrated mastery of sound design, timbral transformation, and musical development.Known for landmark works such as " Lost Atlantis ", "Monkey King", "The Barnum Museum", and his futuristic score for Roger Corman’s cult classic movie "Galaxy of Terror", Schrader now turns his attention to an expansive, atmospheric soundscape. "Ambient : Aether" offers a unique take on classical electronic music, inviting listeners on what Schrader describes as “an imaginary journey through the aerosphere, traveling from the rising clouds we can see to the atmospheric edge and the invisible mythic aether beyond.”The album unfolds in four large‑scale movements:"Cloudrise" — An aural portrait of ever‑changing skies, where clouds gather, dissolve, darken, brighten, and vanish into the distance."Atmospheric Rivers" — Streams of vapor swell into torrents before dispersing into delicate rivulets of sound."Supernal Ascent" — A layered voyage through the Troposphere, Stratosphere, Mesosphere, Thermosphere, and finally the Exosphere, surrounding the listener in shifting sonic strata."Aether" — The final movement reaches the edge of mystery, exploring the unknown beyond Earth’s atmosphere."Ambient : Aether" will be available as a limited‑edition CD exclusively on Bandcamp , with streaming and digital downloads offered on Bandcamp and all major platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, and Amazon.

Excerpt from "Aether"

