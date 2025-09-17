Trinity Transaction Solutions Partners with Business Performance Expert Joe Sagrilla to Launch Major Growth Initiative

Trinity Transaction Solutions leadership: Lindsay Manes, CEO and Natalie Motl, COO

Texas’ premier real estate transaction management co. announces growth initiative to expand service offerings and elevate the high-quality experience.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Transaction Solutions Partners with Business Performance Expert Joe Sagrilla to LaunchMajor Growth InitiativeTrinity Transaction Solutions (TTS), Texas’ premier provider of full-service real estate transaction outsourcing services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with renowned business performance expert Joe Sagrilla to spearhead a transformative growth initiative. This collaboration will enhance TTS’s ability to meet surging demand from real estate brokerages and agents while expanding service offerings and elevating the high-quality, personalized experience that defines the TTS brand.Since its founding in 2020, TTS has revolutionized real estate transaction management by offering comprehensive, tailored solutions that streamline processes and empower agents to focus on client relationships. From contract to close, TTS leverages a technology-enabled platform and dedicate transaction coordinators handle every detail—listing management, contract to close oversight, compliance, and communication—delivering unmatched efficiency and peace of mind. The company’s commitment to excellence has fueled an overwhelmingly positive response from the real estate market, driving rapid growth and demand for its services.“Since launching TTS, we’ve been blown away by the enthusiasm from real estate brokerages and agents across Texas,” said Lindsay Manes, CEO of Trinity Transaction Solutions. “Our clients value our personalized approach and the freedom we give them to focus on what they do best—serving their clients. Partnering with Joe Sagrilla is a game-changer, enabling us to scale our operations thoughtfully while staying true to our promise of exceptional service.”To address this strong market demand, TTS has enlisted Joe Sagrilla, an independent management consultant and faculty at The University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, known for his expertise in designing breakthrough business scaling strategies. Sagrilla will work with TTS leadership to develop strategies and systems to support growth, enabling TTS to onboard more customers and expand services while maintaining its signature high quality and personal touch.“Joe’s track record in building robust, growth-oriented systems is exactly what we need to take TTS to the next level,” said Natalie Motl, COO of Trinity Transaction Solutions. “His strategic insight will help us enhance our platform, broaden our offerings, and continue delivering the seamless, high-touch experience our clients expect. We’re excited to see where this partnership takes us.”Sagrilla brings decades of experience advising organizations on growth strategies and operational excellence, with a particular focus on long-term value creation. His work with TTS will include optimizing processes, designing enhanced marketing and sales strategies, and implementing advanced management systems to support rapid scaling, helping TTS expand its presence as the go-to partner for real estate professionals.“This partnership with Trinity Transaction Solutions is an exciting opportunity to help a dynamic company scale its impact,” said Joe Sagrilla. “TTS has built a stellar reputation by putting its clients first, and I’m eager to work with TTS leadership to design the strategic foundation that will propel their growth while preserving their commitment to quality and client success.”As TTS embarks on this growth initiative, the company remains dedicated to its mission of simplifying real estate transactions and empowering agents to thrive. With Sagrilla’s expertise and TTS’s proven model, the future looks bright for Texas’ leading transaction outsourcing provider.About Trinity Transaction Solutions:Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, Trinity Transaction Solutions is the premier provider of full-service real estate transaction outsourcing services. TTS offers end-to-end transaction management services, leveraging a technology-enabled platform and expert coordinators to deliver seamless, high-quality support from contract to close. Committed to excellence and personalized service, TTS empowers real estate brokers and agents to focus on their clients while ensuring every transaction is handled with precision and care.For more information: visit https://ttsolns.com/ Media Contact: Lindsay ManesChief Executive OfficerTrinity Transaction SolutionsEmail: lindsay.manes@ttsolns.comPhone: (713) 817 2921Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrinityTransactionSolutions/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trinity_transaction_solutions/ LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/lindsaymanes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.