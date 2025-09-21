Darryl Scotti Releases 'Coming Home,' a Soul-Stirring New Single of Love, Loss, and Redemption

Darryl Scotti Cover Art

Singer Songwriter and Social Impact Artist Darryl Scotti Explores Memory, Mortality, and Hope in His New Single “Coming Home”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Darryl Scotti unveils his latest single entitled, “ Coming Home ”—Written in collaboration with renowned LA bassist/producer Larry Antonino and songwriter Joey Gutos, anchored by Sergio Gonzales of Pablo Cruise on drums. The track blends heartfelt storytelling with seasoned musicianship. The result is a song that feels both timeless and contemporary, rooted in the Americana ' Big Yard Sound ' tradition yet polished with a modern pop sensibility.'Coming Home' is a deeply moving Americana-Pop ballad that tells the story of a son navigating his father’s decline, caught between fading memories and the enduring hope of love. The song unfolds with patience and space, allowing its themes of reconciliation and vulnerability to resonate fully with listeners.Scotti’s signature vocal style—raw, soulful, and deeply expressive combined with the harmonic blend of Antonino and Gutos—drives the song forward in a timeless story of devotion, loss, hope, and the enduring power of love that reaches beyond a lifetime.The lyrics wrestle with questions of memory, mortality, and belonging: “Where is the sun, where is the moon, all those nights have slipped from view… Beyond the veil can I face the truth, will I be gone forever or am I coming home to you.” This poetic imagery captures the universal struggle of watching loved ones fade, while the refrain “I’m coming home” becomes both a plea and a promise — a yearning for reconciliation across time, distance, and decline.

