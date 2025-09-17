Texas Coastal Energy Corp Assumes Control of West Texas Resources, Inc, Expands Strategic Holdings

BRENHAM, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Coastal Energy Corp (“TCEC”) today announced the formal change of control and operational stewardship of West Texas Resources, Inc. (“WTXR”) effective September 16, 2025. This pivotal acquisition strengthens TCEC’s position as a leading force in the revitalization of legacy oil fields across the state of Texas.

Under the leadership of Donald H. Goree, as Chairman & CEO, a veteran Texas Oil Man, bringing over 45 years of experience across the United States, TCEC continues its mission to deploy modern technologies across historically prolific oil regions. TCEC acquired 59 fully equipped oil and gas wells, complete with production infrastructure, and staging facilities earlier in 2025, and the Alvey oil field earlier this month, positioning TCEC for immediate operational scalability and as a future leader in Texas Oil & Gas production.

TCEC owns 100% Working Interest in most of its properties, which are independently estimated to contain over 121 million barrels of recoverable oil and more than 120 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. These assets represent a robust foundation for long-term production, investor value, and strategic growth.

“This change of control is not merely transactional - is transformational,” said Goree. “We are aligning heritage with innovation and reaffirming our commitment to principled energy leadership.”

The transaction has been ratified by both boards and will be accompanied by updated governance documentation, insignia-integrated certificates, and investor communications.

TCEC intends to resume filing quarterly and annual reports with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission soon after the 2025 year-end audit is completed, allowing TCEC to begin its rise in its uplisting process, first the OTC.QB, then targeting a listing on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE) before the end of 2026.

TCEC financial media, institutional investors, and strategic monitors will follow forthcoming disclosures and operational updates. Additional details will be released through official channels.

About West Texas Resources, Inc.

West Texas Resources, Inc. (WTXR) is an energy company led by newly appointed Chairman & CEO Donald H. Goree, specializing in the acquisition and development of oil and gas leases. WTXR is committed to creating long-term value by revitalizing legacy oil fields through modern recovery technologies and disciplined growth strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect WTRX’s expectations regarding future financial performance, project developments, regulatory approvals, and business strategies. These statements are not guarantees of future results, and actual outcomes may differ due to various risk factors, including regulatory changes, market fluctuations, and operational challenges. WTRX assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances after the date of this release.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Executive Office of the Chairman

Texas Coastal Energy Corp.

press@TexasCoastalEnergy.com

www.TexasCoastalEnergy.com

