Wednesday, September 17, 2025

CANADA, September 16 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.

West Block
Parliament Hill

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

West Block
Parliament Hill

6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby.

