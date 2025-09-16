Wednesday, September 17, 2025

CANADA, September 16 - Note: All times local 10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting. West Block

Parliament Hill 2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend Question Period. West Block

Parliament Hill 6:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the Premier of British Columbia, David Eby. Note for media:

