Foster’s Big Game Legacy Collection Offered for Sale for First Time in Nearly 100 Years

Bill Foster and his Lion Africa 1930's part of The Fosters Big Game Legacy Taxidermy Collection

RIO VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foster’s Big Game Legacy Collection Offered for Sale for First Time in Nearly 100 YearsMore than 200 museum-grade taxidermy specimens valued at $15 millionFor the first time in almost a century, the Foster’s Big Game Legacy Collection, one of America’s largest intact private wildlife collections, is being offered for acquisition by museums, cultural institutions and private collectors.Few historic taxidermy collections of this scale remain intact. Unlike dispersed private estates, the Foster Collection offers a cohesive narrative — linking America’s early 20th-century spirit of adventure with today’s conversations around conservation and heritage preservation.A Historic Treasure of Wildlife ArtistryThe Foster’s Collection was assembled by Bill Foster, founder of Foster’s Bighorn, during the golden era of international big game hunting. It has been a fixture in the historic Foster’s Bighorn restaurant in Rio Vista, Calif., where it has drawn visitors for more than 90 years. The collection has been featured in wildlife periodicals, documentary films and other publications. Accompanying the collection is a rich photographic archive documenting Foster’s expeditions; further authenticating its history.All specimens were prepared by John Jonas of Jonas Brothers Taxidermy. Their work can still be found in some of the world’s leading natural history museums.The collection includes:• The complete African “Big Five”• The North American “Grand Slam” of wild sheep• The elite African Big Game 29• A near-complete North American Super Slam• Eleven mounts recorded in the Boone & Crockett North American Big Game RecordsIdeal for Museums and CollectorsThe collection offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for:• Natural history museums, which can integrate the pieces as a ready-made centerpiece exhibit• Universities and cultural institutions, which may use it to explore the history of conservation and early wildlife studies• Private collectors, for whom it represents an unparalleled acquisition blending art, history and natural science• Philanthropic donors, who may choose to endow a permanent exhibit in their name, ensuring lasting public impactMedia Contact: Foster’s Big Game Legacy CollectionChris Wakeman, Phone: (415) 990-0005curator@thefostersbiggamelegacycollection.com

