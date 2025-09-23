Credence MedSystems and SMC Ltd. Pharma Services Announce Collaboration to Advance Dual Chamber Fill-Finish Capabilities

The Credence Dual Chamber Syringe allows for both reconstitution followed by injection or sequential injection of two liquids. The Credence Sequential Dual Chamber Syringe with the compatible Autoinjector Credence MedSystems SMC Ltd

Partnership establishes clinical and commercial pathways for Dual Chamber Syringe combination drug-device products

Partnering with SMC allows Credence to extend the value of our Dual Chamber Syringe platform to clients seeking both problem-solving device technology and trusted fill-finish expertise” — Laxman Halleppanavar

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credence MedSystems, Inc. (“Credence”), an innovator in advanced injectable delivery systems that solve unmet market needs for the pharmaceutical industry, and SMC Ltd. Pharma Services (“SMC”), a leading UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on clinical and commercial-scale fill-finish capabilities for combination drug-device Dual Chamber products.

Under the agreement, SMC and Credence will work together to implement and scale filling capabilities for the Credence Dual Chamber Syringe (DCS) platform, enabling pharmaceutical partners to advance innovative therapies from clinical development through commercial supply. This collaboration brings together SMC’s proven expertise in aseptic drug product development, fill-finish operations, and regulatory support with Credence’s proprietary Dual Chamber Syringe technology platform.

Together, SMC and Credence aim to provide biopharma partners with a robust, differentiated, and scalable solution to meet the growing demand for advanced Dual Chamber injectable therapies.

The phased approach will begin with the installation and qualification of clinical-scale GMP fill-finish equipment in SMC’s Charlotte, NC based facility, with capabilities which will support both Credence’s Sequential Liquid-Liquid DCS and Lyo-Liquid Reconstitution DCS products. The partners intend to expand towards commercial-scale manufacturing, creating an end-to-end pathway for dual chamber combination product development and supply.

“This collaboration with Credence strengthens our ability to support clients developing complex drug-device combination products,” said Josh Gonzalez, VP of Marketing and Sales for SMC. “By integrating dual chamber fill-finish capabilities into our operations, we can help accelerate development timelines while ensuring the highest standards of quality and compliance.”

“Partnering with SMC allows Credence to extend the value of our Dual Chamber Syringe platform to clients seeking both problem-solving device technology and trusted fill-finish expertise,” said Laxman Halleppanavar, Head of Portfolio Strategy and Management for Credence. “Together we are building an offering that enables pharmaceutical innovators to bring important therapies to patients more efficiently.”

About SMC Ltd.

SMC Ltd. is a global leader in pharmaceutical services and contract manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics industries. With over 35 years of experience, SMC has established itself as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and medical device companies around the world, providing high-quality products and services that meet the strictest regulatory standards. Services include device design and development, engineering, molding, complete device assembly, testing and validation, sterile filling, supply chain management, packaging and labeling, and sterilization management.

About Credence MedSystems, Inc.

Credence MedSystems is an innovator of drug delivery systems that solve unmet market needs for the pharmaceutical industry. Credence’s philosophy of Innovation Without Change allows pharma manufacturers to solve challenges in injectable drug delivery while preserving their existing processes, sourcing strategies and preferred primary package components. This approach enhances patient safety, improves usability, and streamlines combination product development. Credence partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide to advance injectable therapies from clinical to commercial stages.

Credence MedSystems Dual Chamber Syringes: Reconstitution and Sequential

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.