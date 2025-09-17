Derrick W. Stamper selected Chief Patrol Agent Houlton Sector

HOULTON, Maine — Derrick W. Stamper assumed the duties of Chief Patrol Agent of the Houlton Sector on September 1, 2025.

Chief Patrol Agent of Houlton Sector Derrick W. Stamper.

Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Derrick W. Stamper currently serves as the Chief Patrol Agent of the Houlton Sector, U.S. Border Patrol, overseeing border security operations across the northeastern United States. In this role, he is responsible for managing all aspects of border enforcement, including the prevention of illegal entries, interdiction of illicit activities, and fostering partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies to ensure the safety and security of the region.

Prior to his current position, CPA Stamper served as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) liaison and military advisor to the Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In this capacity, he provided critical guidance on interagency collaboration and military support to CBP, leveraging his extensive experience in law enforcement and border security operations.

CPA Stamper’s career is marked by a series of high-impact roles across the U.S. Border Patrol. CPA Stamper served in El Paso, Texas, where he oversaw daily operations at the largest Centralized Processing Center in the United States. There, he managed detention, processing, transportation, and removal operations for illegal aliens, leading a workforce of over 2,000 personnel. His leadership ensured the efficient and effective management of one of the most critical facilities in the nation’s border security infrastructure.

As Division Chief at USNORTHCOM, he strengthened interagency collaboration, increasing Department of Defense (DoD) support to CBP by over 300%. In North Dakota, he served as Division Chief of Law Enforcement Operations at the Grand Forks Sector, where he provided strategic mission guidance and executed operations along 861 miles of international border.

Throughout his career, CPA Stamper has held numerous leadership positions along both the northern and southern borders. These include roles as Border Patrol Agent in the Southwest Border; Supervisory Border Patrol Agent at the Laredo North Station in Texas; Operations Officer and Special Operations Supervisor at Havre Sector Headquarters in Montana; and Patrol Agent in Charge of the Grand Forks Sector Intelligence Unit in North Dakota. He also served at USBP Headquarters in Washington, D.C., within the Law Enforcement Operations Directorate.

CPA Stamper began his career with the U.S. Border Patrol in 2008 as a member of USBP Academy Class 761, assigned to the Laredo North Station in Texas. Before joining the Border Patrol, he served for over five years as a Sheriff’s Deputy with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Christiansburg, Virginia.

CPA Stamper holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. His extensive experience, leadership, and dedication to public service continue to make a significant impact on the nation’s border security and interagency collaboration efforts.

“I am honored to assume the role of Chief Patrol Agent for the Houlton Sector. This position carries immense responsibility, and I am resolute in my commitment to safeguarding our Nation’s borders with unwavering integrity, professionalism, and respect. Border Security is not optional; it is the foundation of National Security.

As Chief Patrol Agent, I will ensure that the agents here in Maine have the resources, support, and leadership necessary to execute their mission effectively. Additionally, I will prioritize strengthening our relationships with state, local, and international partners to enhance domain awareness and drive collaborative law enforcement efforts that protect our communities and uphold the rule of law.

The security of our Nation demands vigilance, accountability, and action, and I will accept nothing less.”

