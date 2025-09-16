MPD Investigating Sherier Place Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon in Northwest.

At approximately 10:53 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 5100 block of Sherier Place, Northwest, for a report of a domestic disturbance. The victims stated the suspect was en route to their home and threatened to damage vehicles. Shortly after 12:00 p.m., as officers were talking with the victims and completing a police report, the suspect arrived at the location and charged at the officers while armed with two knives.

The officers gave multiple verbal commands for the suspect to drop his knives. One officer deployed their Electronic Control Device twice. The suspect continued to advance toward the officers, ignoring commands. At that time, both officers deployed their service weapon one time, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately called for DC Fire and EMS to respond to the scene. Despite all life-saving measures, the suspect was pronounced dead.

The suspect’s knives were recovered and are pictured below:

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Boruch, of North Bethesda, Maryland.

The involved members have been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

CCN: 25141827

###