Kingdom Encounter Returns to Little Rock for Pastors and Ministry Leaders

“Kingdom Encounter 2025 in Little Rock will feature dynamic voices including Dr. Sharon Nesbitt, Apostle Marlon Hester, Bishop Rick Thomas, and Pastor Melissa Thomas—equipping pastors and ministry leaders for revival and impact.”

Kingdom Encounter returns to Little Rock to inspire and equip pastors and ministry leaders with grace, guidance, and prophetic insight.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingdom Encounter for Pastors and Ministry Leaders Returns to Little RockPastors, ministry leaders, and faith communities from across the region are preparing for a powerful weekend of teaching, activation, and prophetic impartation as Kingdom Encounter returns to Little Rock. This highly anticipated event will be held September 25–28, 2025, at Covenant Community (Grace Church), 9301 N. Rodney Parham Road.Evening services will begin at 6:30 PM on Thursday, September 25, and Friday, September 26, with a dynamic lineup of speakers carrying fresh insight for the Body of Christ. The weekend will culminate with a climactic service on Sunday, September 28, at 1:00 PM, followed by a special Interfaith Pastors Luncheon at 4:00 PM, creating space for collaboration and unity among spiritual leaders across traditions.This year’s Kingdom Encounter is hosted by Bishop Rick Thomas and Pastor Melissa Thomas, who have dedicated their ministries to equipping leaders for this next move of God. The event will feature internationally recognized voices, including:Dr. Sharon Nesbitt – carrying a prophetic and apostolic grace that releases breakthrough and transformation.Dr. Rick Daniels – known for his ministry of apostolic activation and practical strategies for kingdom advancement.Apostle Marlon Hester – bringing a message of empowerment, faith, and revival fire for pastors and leaders.“Kingdom Encounter is more than a conference; it is a divine appointment for pastors and ministry leaders to receive fresh oil, renewed vision, and spiritual empowerment to impact their churches and communities,” said Bishop Rick Thomas.The event is intentionally designed as a free gathering, ensuring that cost is not a barrier for those called to attend. Registration is not required, and all are welcome.“We believe this is a season of multiplication and acceleration for the Body of Christ. Kingdom Encounter is a space where leaders can be equipped and encouraged for the work ahead,” added Pastor Melissa Thomas.Event Schedule at a Glance:Thursday, September 25 – Evening Service, 6:30 PMFriday, September 26 – Evening Service, 6:30 PMSunday, September 28 – Kingdom Encounter Service, 1:00 PMSunday, September 28 – Interfaith Pastors Luncheon, 4:00 PMEvent Details:Location: Covenant Community (Grace Church), 9301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, ARCost: Free, no registration requiredHosts: Bishop Rick Thomas & Pastor Melissa ThomasContact: 501-551-7479 for more informationThis year’s gathering promises to be a must-attend event for pastors, ministry leaders, and anyone seeking spiritual renewal and direction. With powerful worship, prophetic teaching, and intentional fellowship, Kingdom Encounter 2025 is set to leave an indelible mark on all who attend.

