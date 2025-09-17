Council Passes Bill Requiring Labor Peace Agreements on Hotel Development Projects with County Economic Participation

MARYLAND, September 17 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

From the Offices of Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Council President Kate Stewart, and Councilmember Sidney Katz

The Montgomery County Council voted today to approve a bill requiring labor peace agreements on hotel development projects where the County is an economic participant. Bill 22-25, led by Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Council President Kate Stewart, and Councilmember Sidney Katz, brings the County in line with neighboring jurisdictions and industry norms in the hospitality and tourism sector.

“Giving workers the tools needed to organize without fear of getting fired is part of having a strong workforce,” said Councilmember Fani-González, chair of the Economic Development Committee. “While it was a mistake to not include a labor peace agreement (LPA) in the 10-year contract the County Executive recently signed with Marriott, it is my hope that the agreement can be amended to correct this error. This legislation will prevent a repeat of this mistake in the future.”

“This legislation will ensure that the County is staying true to its values in public-private partnerships moving forward,” Council President Stewart said. “The Trump administration is ignoring federal labor laws and eviscerating workers’ rights which makes it even more imperative to ensure workers’ rights and establish fair contracts for corporate partners at a local level. I am pleased to see Bill 22-25 pass unanimously by the Council; it underscores that this County is protecting our economic interests and the rights of workers.”

“This bill underscores the important role of labor peace agreements in fostering collaboration and mutual understanding between employers and employees involved in County-funded projects,” Councilmember Katz said. “These agreements not only meet immediate needs but also pave the way for long-term success of the venue and yield a positive economic impact promoting stability and growth within the County.”

Labor peace agreements aim to help prevent strikes, lockouts, or labor disputes that could disrupt operations. These agreements will protect the County’s economic interests by ensuring stable labor relations in projects where it shares financial risk or potential return.

Bill 22-25 requires certain employers, as a condition of the County’s economic participation in hotel development projects, to enter into labor peace agreements with labor organizations. The legislation will apply when the County has a proprietary interest in a hotel project and stands to gain financially through leases, loans, guarantees, or tax increment financing.

The bill requires contracts between the County and project developers to include provisions that enforce compliance. Employers can comply by entering an agreement, showing no union requested one, or by demonstrating a union acted unreasonably in negotiations.

Bill 22-25 will apply only to future projects, and not to any hotel development efforts already in progress or previously awarded. The legislation passed with amendments, as recommended by the joint Economic Development (ECON) and Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee.

Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Kristin Mink, Dawn Luedtke, Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles are cosponsors. View the staff report.

# # #