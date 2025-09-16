Governor Abbott Signs Laws To Expand Texas’ Career Training Programs

TEXAS, September 16 - September 16, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed House Bill 20 and House Bill 120 into law to expand career and technical education opportunities for students across Texas.

"Career training is a game-changer for our students, for our state, and for our employers," said Governor Abbott. "A four-year college degree is not the right pathway for every student. It may be a smarter pathway for a student to get career training. In just the past two years, the State of Texas has invested more than $7 billion in career training programs across Texas. Career training and technical education is bigger and better than it has ever been with the signing of these two laws."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted that Texas is the blueprint for America's economic success, noting the state's continued investment in our workforce through programs like the Rural Pathway Excellence Partnership Program, the Jobs & Education for Texans Grant Program, and adult high school charter programs. The Governor emphasized the need to modernize the state's young and diverse workforce through career and technical education. Additionally, Governor Abbott touted that Texas continues to create better job and bigger paycheck opportunities through career training investments to cement Texas' status as a global economic powerhouse.

In his 2025 State of the State Address, Governor Abbott made expanding career training an emergency item for the 89th Regular Legislative Session to ensure Texas has a workforce ready for the jobs of tomorrow.

The Governor was joined at the bill signing ceremony by Senator Bob Hall, Representative Gary Gates, Representative Keith Bell, Forney Independent School District (ISD) School Board President Greg Pharris, Forney ISD Electrical Technology graduate Tyler Rivas, and other state and local leaders.

Additional photos of the event will be provided here when available.

House Bill 20 (Gates/Schwertner) establishes the Applied Sciences Pathway Program to allow 11th and 12th grade students to earn high school diplomas while concurrently completing certificate programs through partnerships with institutions of higher education (IHE). Through the partnerships, students may substitute graduation requirements with credits in career and technical education courses (CTE).

House Bill 120 (Bell/Schwertner) strengthens college, career, and military readiness in Texas public school by expanding access to high-quality CTE programs. This bill also improves college and career advising by ensuing counselors use up-to-date workforce data, and providing funding for military training programs.