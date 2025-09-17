ConnectM Announces Q2 2025 Results and Form 10‑Q Filing; Strong Execution Across Segments

Revenue up ~70% YoY; deleveraging ongoing; interest expense declines; OTC up-list application planned

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”) today announced it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the period ended June 30, 2025. The filing details strong year‑over‑year revenue growth along, deleveraging, and integration of several acquisitions. You can download the Company's Q2 2025 Form 10-Q here or view it at ir.connectm.com Message to ConnectM stockholdersWith the filing of the Q2 report, ConnectM is now current with SEC reporting requirements, reflecting both the resilience of the business and management’s commitment to disciplined execution. The performance outlined in our Q2 10-Q continues to demonstrate the operating momentum we are building across our businesses, paired with disciplined balance-sheet management. With the Q2 financial report filed, our near-term priorities are driving continued revenue and profit growth, further simplifying and strengthening the balance sheet, and re-establishing broader trading access for our shares.Q2 2025 and 1H 2025 highlights• Revenue: Q2 2025 revenue increased approximately 70% year-over-year to $8.5 million; first‑half revenue rose approximately 69% to $17.5 million.• Debt: Aggressively retired approximately $13.2M in liabilities in Q2 2025 and approximately $15.8M in liabilities in 1H 2025.• Interest expense: Down 84.1% year‑over‑year in Q2 2025 and 48.3% in 1H ‘25, aided by lower outstanding debt primarily from prior conversions.• Net loss: narrowed to approximately $3.4 million in Q2 (reduction of approximately 51.2% compared to Q1 2025).Capital markets and up-listing plansThe Company intends to up-list to the OTCQB exchange and continue actions aimed at improving liquidity and transparency for shareholders. These efforts are part of a broader roadmap that contemplates an eventual listing on a major U.S. exchange as the Company’s operational scale, governance, and financial profile continue to advance.OutlookThe Company expects continued revenue momentum in the second half of 2025 driven by order backlog, segment expansion, and initial synergies from integrating acquisitions. Management remains focused on expense discipline, operating leverage, and balance‑sheet improvements.About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.ConnectM is a constellation of technology‑driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics, and Transportation segments, the Company delivers AI‑powered electrification, distributed energy, last‑mile delivery, and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2024. Such filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

