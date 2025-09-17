Study: 77% of Americans Say Gardening Boosts Mental Health; 1 in 4 Grow Food to Save Money

Backyard gardening supports both mental health and household savings, according to a new DeerBusters survey.

WAYNESBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Americans look for ways to improve their well-being and reduce household costs, more people are turning to their backyards for solutions. From flower beds to vegetable gardens, these projects are reshaping how families connect, save, and recharge. A new nationwide study from DeerBusters finds that gardening and homesteading are far more than hobbies for most Americans. Nearly eight in ten (77%) say their backyard projects improve mental health, while about one in four (27%) turn to gardening as a way to cut household costs. Another 22% say the projects bring them closer to loved ones, showing that backyards are becoming spaces of both wellness and connection.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. backyard builders shows flower gardens (55%) and vegetable gardens (50%) are the most popular projects. But the reasons go beyond aesthetics. For 45%, gardening is about finding a peaceful pastime, while 55% take joy in growing food. Nearly a third said their projects are about becoming more self-reliant, reflecting a broader lifestyle shift toward independence and sustainability.

The emotional payoffs are clear. Sixty-three percent said their projects brought joy or accomplishment, 37% learned valuable lessons, and 22% credited gardening with strengthening family ties. These activities are also helping households manage rising costs, with 27% saying food gardening directly supports their budgets.

Findings from DeerBusters research show that backyard projects are about more than aesthetics — they represent wellness, resilience, and everyday savings. The data highlights how Americans are increasingly using their outdoor spaces to support mental health, strengthen family connections, and offset grocery costs. DeerBusters notes that protecting these projects is key to sustaining their long-term benefits.

Still, challenges remain. Nearly one in three (31%) reported wildlife damage, most often from deer (51%), rodents (44%), or rabbits (36%), with 63% of those affected spending more than $100 on repairs. Financial pressures extend further—14% admitted they spent more than they could afford on their projects, underscoring how quickly costs can escalate.

At the same time, social media platforms shape expectations and experiences. While 25% said TikTok, Instagram, or Pinterest inspired them to start gardening, 69% believe these platforms make projects look easier than they really are. Among those who followed online advice, nearly one in five underestimated the time commitment, while others overspent or had to redo parts of their projects. Despite frustrations, more than half (52%) admitted they still post about their projects—usually highlighting only the successes.

Even with obstacles, enthusiasm is strong. Three in four (77%) plan to continue, with more than half (51%) already starting new projects and another 26% saying they would try again with better protection. Few regret their efforts—only 1% said they wished they hadn’t started—showing how deeply these backyard sanctuaries have taken root.

Key Findings:

• 77% say backyard projects improve mental health.

• 27% grow food to save money; 22% report stronger family connections.

• 55% planted flower gardens; 50% started vegetable gardens.

• 63% reported joy or accomplishment; 37% said they learned valuable lessons.

• 25% were motivated by social media, though 69% say it oversimplifies projects.

• 31% experienced wildlife damage; 63% of those spent more than $100 in repairs.

• 77% plan to continue backyard projects next season.

• Only 1% regretted starting their projects.

About DeerBusters

DeerBusters provides professional-grade wildlife barriers and garden protection solutions, offering durable deer fences along with gates, posts, and installation accessories. Their products help homeowners, gardeners, and property managers safeguard outdoor spaces and ensure backyard projects thrive without setbacks.

