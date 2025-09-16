UND to celebrate Constitution Day on Sept. 17

The University of North Dakota will celebrate Constitution Day on Wednesday, Sept. 17, with a full day of events honoring the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Highlights include the debut of From Many Places, One Community, a video showcase featuring stories from new Americans in North Dakota, presented at 9 a.m. at the Memorial Union. North Dakota First Lady Kjersti Armstrong, originally from Norway, is expected to appear, and the accompanying photo exhibition will remain on display in the Memorial Union Gallery until Sept. 19.

A centerpiece of the day will be a naturalization ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Memorial Union’s Henry Family Ballroom, where 50 new citizens from 28 countries will take the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside, with remarks from UND President Andy Armacost, First Lady Kjersti Armstrong, and Elections Director Erika White. Additional programming includes a Constitution Day panel discussion at noon and an afternoon celebration at Chester Fritz Library with trivia, prizes, and refreshments.