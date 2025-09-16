GYM NYC Opens Lexington Flagship: Where Luxury Meets Hardcore Fitness in Midtown

GYM NYC – The Iron Paradise. A boutique performance gym redefining New York City’s fitness culture since 2016. GYM-NYC-Strength-Equipment-2016-Shirt A GYM NYC athlete adjusts equipment during training at the Lexington flagship, showcasing the gym’s modern design and performance-driven environment.

GYM NYC’s new Lexington flagship redefines Midtown training with elite equipment, premium design, and a culture where performance and community thrive.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GYM NYC, the boutique performance gym born in SoHo in 2016, proudly announces the grand opening of its newest flagship location at 131 E 31st St, New York, NY 10016. More than a gym, GYM NYC is a modern Iron Paradise: a space where elite equipment meets architectural precision and where performance and design coexist with purpose.A 10,500-square-foot Midtown Iron ParadiseThe new Lexington flagship, spanning 10,500 square feet, raises the standard for serious training in New York City. Outfitted with:• One of NYC’s most extensive leg training arsenals, featuring redesigned Hack Squats, the signature Hammer Strength Leg Press, powerhouse Glute Bridge, and the all-new Pendulum Squat• Specialty Hammer Strength innovations, including the Super Incline Fly Machine and Belt Squat, plus a full Life Fitness collection• Functional training and personal training zones for peak performance• BodyArt Barre NYC (BAB NYC) offers studio access that blends barre, Pilates, and ballet to promote holistic wellness.• Premium amenities include modern locker rooms (among the finest in NYC) and recovery spaces, and it will also feature a partnership with Mora Café, bringing Latin-inspired specialty drinks and a community-driven café experience into the heart of GYM NYC.Earlier this year, GYM NYC also opened its Brooklyn location at 85 Livingston Street, a 12,500 sq. ft. newly built facility, reinforcing its reputation as one of New York’s fastest-growing boutique gym networks.A Family-Owned Passion ProjectFor co-founders Chris Peña and Julio “Junior” Ramos, GYM NYC is more than a business. It is a labor of love built from their roots in New York, forged from steel and intention. As a family-owned and operated brand, GYM NYC prides itself on authenticity, empowering trainers, and creating inclusive spaces where members feel like part of an extended family.The inspiration began with Master Trainer John Peña, Chris’s brother, whose lifelong dedication to fitness drove the launch of GYM NYC in 2016. His influence continues to shape the training culture and philosophy today.Training Culture and Community ImpactUnlike chain gyms, GYM NYC is built around a trainer-friendly philosophy, empowering NYC’s top personal trainers to thrive alongside members. The Lexington flagship includes:• Dedicated trainer zones for one-on-one and small group coaching• Flexible scheduling policies that support trainer autonomy• Open-access performance equipment for athletes and fitness professionals“Iron builds more than muscle. GYM NYC creates an environment where New Yorkers push limits, elevate performance, and thrive together.” said Chris Peña, Founding Member and Partner at GYM NYC. “With Lexington, we’ve built a home where luxury meets grit and where community and performance are fused under one roof.”Forward-Looking VisionGYM NYC is not just building gyms. It is shaping NYC’s training culture. With multiple thriving locations, the brand is expanding its ecosystem to integrate studio concepts like BAB NYC, provide premium spaces for trainers, and foster a collective fitness community.“This Iron Paradise is ours,” said Julio “Junior” Ramos, Founding Member, Partner, and General Manager. “The Lexington location represents our commitment to building a space where members and trainers alike feel supported, challenged, and inspired every single day. It is not just a gym; it is a community.”Expansion PlansThe Lexington launch is part of GYM NYC’s strategic growth plan, with the company exploring opportunities in Miami and Caribbean markets, including potential expansion to Punta Cana by 2027.About GYM NYCFounded in 2016 in SoHo, New York City, GYM NYC is a boutique performance gym offering specialized equipment, a trainer-friendly environment, and a community-driven culture. With thriving locations in:• GYM NYC SoHo: 227 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012• GYM NYC East Village: 155 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009• GYM NYC Brooklyn: 85 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201—12,500 sq. ft. facility launched February 2025• GYM NYC Lexington: 131 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016 – 10,500 sq. ft. flagshipThrough its partnership with BodyArt Barre NYC (BAB NYC), GYM NYC is pioneering a new model in wellness. BAB NYC brings science-based women’s programming that addresses hormonal health, pelvic floor training, and life-stage adaptation. This methodology, developed by co-founders Vickiana Arias-Peña and Paola Reyes, is being integrated into the Brooklyn and Lexington locations.Media Contact:Chris Peña, Founding Member & PartnerPhone: 646-308-0192Email: cpena@gym-nyc.comStudio Locations:• GYM NYC SoHo: 227 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012• GYM NYC East Village: 155 East 3rd Street, New York, NY 10009• GYM NYC Brooklyn: 85 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201• GYM NYC Lexington: 131 East 31st Street, New York, NY 10016Connect:GYM NYC @gym.nyc www.gym-nyc.com | BAB NYC @bab.nyc.studios Memberships are now available—limited founder memberships at Lexington. Visit https://www.instagram.com/gym.nyc to connect.

