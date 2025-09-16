New Book Highlights The Increasing Dangers That Women Face in the United States
Author Joanne Morin Correia addresses predator psychology, and media impact that is increasing safety challenges for women in work, travel, and daily life
The book covers critical topics, including:
Combating the crisis of violence against women in the U.S.
The role of media and the Trump era’s impact on coverage of women’s safety
The Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and Title IX
Risks associated with home environments and high-risk occupations
Challenges of corporate travel for women
Predator psychology and abduction prevention
Self-defense laws, mental preparedness, and essential safety strategies
A companion book, Common Sense Safety for Women, expands on these issues with mindfulness-based safety practices and self-defense techniques. The book provides a mindfulness-based safety manual with physical self-defense instruction. Topics include distraction crimes, online dating safety, protecting financial accounts, cyberbullying awareness, and defensive resistance techniques. It also offers printable safety posters for home and community use.
Author Background
Joanne Morin Correia holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Sciences, an MBA, and a Secondary Education Certification. She has taught Marketing Management, served as a business professional in the technology industry, and is currently Principal Analyst at Info-Tech Research (Toronto, Canada), focusing on Market and Competitive Intelligence with AI.
Correia is a 2nd-degree Black Belt and former instructor at the National Academy of Self-Defense Education, where she taught RAD Systems training for women, men, and children, as well as advanced defense courses. She has also conducted First Aid and AED/CPR programs in New Hampshire and Florida.
Marijane Shufro
Common Sense Safety Classes
+1 603-494-0780
marijane@commonsensesafetyclasses.com
