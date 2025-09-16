New Book Highlights The Increasing Dangers That Women Face in the United States

The US is Dangerous for Women

Author Joanne Morin Correia addresses predator psychology, and media impact that is increasing safety challenges for women in work, travel, and daily life

In writing these books, and making free copies available, I support the marginalized women who are most at risk. My hope is to provide a valuable resource to those who need help the most.” — Joanne Morin Correia

KEENE, NH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The US is Dangerous for Women is now available for purchase at major bookstores and on Amazon . To ensure broad access, the eBook is available as a free download through the end of 2025 at the Common Sense Safety Classes' website. The book covers critical topics, including:Combating the crisis of violence against women in the U.S.The role of media and the Trump era’s impact on coverage of women’s safetyThe Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and Title IXRisks associated with home environments and high-risk occupationsChallenges of corporate travel for womenPredator psychology and abduction preventionSelf-defense laws, mental preparedness, and essential safety strategiesA companion book, Common Sense Safety for Women , expands on these issues with mindfulness-based safety practices and self-defense techniques. The book provides a mindfulness-based safety manual with physical self-defense instruction. Topics include distraction crimes, online dating safety, protecting financial accounts, cyberbullying awareness, and defensive resistance techniques. It also offers printable safety posters for home and community use.Author BackgroundJoanne Morin Correia holds a Bachelor of Science in Social Sciences, an MBA, and a Secondary Education Certification. She has taught Marketing Management, served as a business professional in the technology industry, and is currently Principal Analyst at Info-Tech Research (Toronto, Canada), focusing on Market and Competitive Intelligence with AI.Correia is a 2nd-degree Black Belt and former instructor at the National Academy of Self-Defense Education, where she taught RAD Systems training for women, men, and children, as well as advanced defense courses. She has also conducted First Aid and AED/CPR programs in New Hampshire and Florida.

