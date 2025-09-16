New Book Empowers Healthcare Professionals and Patients to Champion Modern Dialysis Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned nephrology nurse Rosemarie Zuleta announces the release of the second edition of her insightful book, Dialysis Champions of the New-Era Thru the Knowledge Power of Evidence -Based Practice Research. This comprehensive guide explores the evolving world of renal care, moving beyond clinical procedure to address the holistic journey of kidney disease.The book serves as a vital resource for navigating the complexities of chronic kidney disease and dialysis. By translating evidence-based research into practical knowledge, Zuleta covers essential topics such as kidney function, dialysis modalities, managing comorbidities, and improving patient quality of life.A core message of the book is the transformative power of knowledge. It champions a collaborative model of care where informed healthcare professionals and empowered patients work together as partners—arguing that this partnership is key to overcoming the immense physical and emotional challenges of end-stage renal disease.This resource is designed primarily for nephrology professionals, including nurses, dialysis technicians, dietitians, and physicians. It also provides invaluable insights for patients and families who want to actively participate in treatment decisions and better understand their care journey.Zuleta’s writing is both authoritative and compassionate, blending the clarity of an educator with the empathy of a frontline nurse. Complex medical concepts are presented in an accessible way without sacrificing depth or accuracy, while personal anecdotes add a human touch to the science.Dialysis Champions of the New-Era Thru the Knowledge Power of Evidence-Based Practice Research is now available in paperback and digital formats on Amazon, at major online bookstores, and through retailers nationwide.About the AuthorRosemarie Zuleta, MSN, BSN, CNN, is a dedicated nurse with over a decade of frontline experience in dialysis and renal care. Her career spans acute dialysis, research, and clinical leadership across major U.S. healthcare institutions. With this book, she shares her expertise and passion for patient advocacy, aiming to improve standards of care and enhance quality of life for those living with kidney disease.

