Governor Newsom launches new statewide service effort to support the well-being of young men

What others are saying

“Mentorship is how young men transform isolation into connection and purpose. At Improve Your Tomorrow we’ve seen that service and brotherhood are powerful antidotes to the loneliness so many boys face today. That’s why we strongly support the Governor’s California Men’s Service Challenge. When young men are given the chance to be seen, be supported and serve their communities, they not only change their own lives — they help shape the future of our society,” said Michael Lynch, CEO and Co-Founder, Improve Your Tomorrow.

“As bell hooks reminds us, ‘Love is an action, never simply a feeling.’ Our boys are in crisis — starved for belonging, aching for someone to see them and stand with them. True connection, that active love, can be their lifeline. MENTOR California is proud to join Governor Newsom, GO-Serve and partners statewide in shining a spotlight on belonging, unlocking opportunity and igniting hope,” said Marcus L. Strother, Executive Director, MENTOR California.

“At a time when so many young men face disconnection, dwindling opportunity and unmet needs, Big Brothers Big Sisters is ready to answer the call — together with our community. We need more men to step forward as mentors, so every young man has the consistent support he deserves. As mentors, as role models and as a community, we can harness the power of mentoring and social connection to drive real, lasting change,” said Sloane Keane, CA Association Chair, Big Brothers Big Sisters, California Volunteers Commissioner.

“Now more than ever, there is a need for boys and young men to feel a sense of purpose and connection. As the Center for Community Well-Being across the LA region, the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles knows the power of service in shaping healthier, more connected communities and has long been a source of great mentorship and volunteerism. The LA Y is proud to partner with the California Men’s Service Challenge to call on our male Californians to join in, inspire service, and to foster roles that inspire leadership, resilience, and build brighter futures for all.” said Victor Dominguez, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

“In a healthy society, everybody knows that the community needs them. Too many men today do not feel that. As a result, they can become detached, even despairing. But we need men in our families and in our communities, bringing their energy and talents to the table. Right now, many organizations say they don’t have enough men stepping forward to serve; meanwhile, many men say they are unsure of their purpose and role in our communities. This is a timely call to men: We need you,” said Richard Reeves, President, American Institute for Boys and Men.

“We’ve seen firsthand how young men, whether stepping onto a field as a coach or serving as a Junior Giants Ambassador, gain confidence and a stronger sense of purpose. These opportunities change not only the lives of the players but also the young men who choose to serve — and that’s why this work is so important,” said Cassandra Hofman, Program Director, Giants Community Fund.

How we got here

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Newsom has been focused on building a California for All, investing in efforts to make government work for everyone by reaching underserved communities and demographic groups, expanding access to services that meet people’s basic needs so they can focus on pursuing opportunities and advancement, and actively assessing disparities in opportunity and outcomes to more effectively deliver governmental services to all intended beneficiaries.