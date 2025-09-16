Homewatch CareGivers East Cobb Expands Private Duty Nursing and Celebrates Veterans at Georgia’s We Care Fair, Oct 21

EAST COBB, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include Private Duty Nursing, a new milestone in the company’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of families with compassion and professionalism.

This service provides families with skilled, individualized, in-home nursing support, available around the clock. Each plan is customized to the specific health circumstances of the care recipient, ensuring that comfort, safety, and dignity remain at the forefront of the care experience.

Private Duty Nursing is offered on a Private Pay basis, enabling families to access services typically available only in institutional settings while maintaining the stability and reassurance of home. With this launch, Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb is reaffirming its commitment to delivering peace of mind and compassionate care to the community.

Participation in Georgia’s Largest We Care Fair (Free Services for Veterans)

In addition to this service expansion, Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb was honored to participate in Georgia’s largest We Care Fair on October 21, an event dedicated to supporting and celebrating veterans and their families.

The We Care Fair is focused exclusively on free, covered benefits for veterans, helping connect them with essential services and resources that support recovery, independence, and overall well-being. For Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb, the event was a meaningful opportunity to listen, share information, and extend gratitude to those who have served.

Conversations at the fair deepened bonds with veterans and their loved ones, reinforcing a tradition of respect and recognition that remains central to the organization’s values. Every handshake and exchange was a reminder of the trust placed in Homewatch CareGivers and the importance of honoring the sacrifices of veterans and their families.

Looking Ahead

As the holiday season approaches, Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb remains committed to integrating compassionate nursing support with family life, providing flexibility, responsiveness, and attention to detail.

The launch of Private Duty Nursing and the meaningful presence at the We Care Fair represent two important milestones, one expanding services for families seeking private care, the other celebrating and supporting veterans with access to benefits provided at no cost to them.

Together, these efforts reflect a spirit of growth, gratitude, and community connection that will continue to guide Homewatch CareGivers of East Cobb into the future.

