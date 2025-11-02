Eric Campbell Photography Grows Creative Team with Addition of Maria

xzsxdcfvgbhjn

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Campbell Photography is pleased to announce that our creative team has been strengthened by the addition of Maria, bringing fresh talent to the studio. The decision to welcome her on board has been made in order to deepen the suite of services that are provided to our valued clients. With Maria joining us, more energy and creative support will be devoted to each session, ensuring that every image is crafted with care.

My own work has always focused on capturing personality and authenticity through headshots, branding, family portraits and more. As new opportunities have been embraced by the studio, it became clear that extra capacity was needed to maintain the level of attention to detail that our clients deserve. Maria’s arrival means that more hands and more creative viewpoints are at work, so that scheduling can be more flexible and outcomes can continue to meet our high standards.

In the past, clients have remarked on the way they were made to feel comfortable while in front of the camera, and the responsive communication they received from planning through delivery. That approach will now be further supported by Maria, enabling us to spend even more time refining wardrobe guidance, lighting setups, and post-production touches so that every portrait reflects the subject’s genuine character and presence.

It is hoped by us that this team expansion will also allow the studio to offer more comprehensive sessions, catering to professionals, families, and brands who are seeking images that go beyond mere photographs. With Maria’s skills being added to our toolkit, we are able to devote more focus to individuality, story and craft. Every client will benefit from increased attention and collaboration.

We look forward to welcoming new clients and continuing to build strong relationships with those who have already entrusted us with their photography. If you have been considering updating your portraits, refreshing your branding imagery, or scheduling a family session, know that now we’re even better equipped to deliver an experience that is smooth, personalised and memorable. We are excited by the potential created by Maria’s presence on the team and by the work that will be produced together.

