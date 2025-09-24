Adze Biotechnology and King’s College London Announce Clinical Collaboration in hard-to-treat Breast Cancers

Our goal is to harness the potential of ADZE1.C to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and activate systemic anti-tumor immunity. Dr. Paola Grandi, CSO Adze

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adze Biotechnology, Inc., a pioneering preclinical-stage company developing systemically deliverable oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced a collaboration with King’s College London to support an investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating ADZE1.C in hard-to-treat breast cancer subtypes — including treatment-resistant triple-negative and estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancers.This partnership marks an important expansion of Adze’s clinical development program beyond metastatic melanoma and into an area of substantial unmet medical need. We are thrilled to collaborate with King’s College London on this important clinical study,” said Dr. Paola Grandi, Chief Scientific Officer of Adze Biotechnology. “Our goal is to harness the potential of ADZE1.C to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and activate systemic anti-tumor immunity — particularly in cancers that have resisted standard treatments and continue to pose immense challenges for patients and clinicians”.The study will be led by Professor Sheeba Irshad, Professor of Cancer Immunology at King’s College London and consultant medical oncologist specializing in breast cancer. [SI1]“I believe ADZE1.C has the potential to address the profound unmet needs of patients with resistant breast cancers,” said Prof. Irshad. “We urgently need innovative immunotherapies that can shift the needle for patients who currently have very limited treatment options.” This is an exciting and important collaboration for King’s ,” added Professor Richard Vile, Professor of Immunology at King’s College London. [SI2] “We look forward to working with Adze to advance new immunotherapeutic strategies for breast cancer.”Many breast cancers are considered immunologically “cold” tumors, meaning they are poorly infiltrated by immune cells and typically do not respond well to existing immunotherapies. ADZE1.C is designed to address this challenge by turning cold tumors “hot” — reprogramming the tumor microenvironment to activate an immune response. The forthcoming study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and potential clinical benefit of ADZE1.C in these hard-to-treat patient populations.About Adze BiotechnologyAdze Biotechnology is developing a novel platform of oncolytic immunotherapies capable of systemic and intra-tumoral delivery, engineered to turn “cold” tumors “hot” by delivering immune checkpoint inhibitors and other payloads directly to solid tumors. With a focus on transforming hard-to-treat cancers, Adze is advancing its ADZE1.C program into the clinic and building a diversified therapeutic pipeline.About King’s College LondonKing’s College London is one of the UK’s leading research-led universities, internationally recognized for its excellence in biomedical research and commitment to improving patient care. Its Division of Cancer Studies conducts pioneering translational research across multiple tumor types.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated clinical development plans, timing, and potential benefits of ADZE1.C. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including regulatory developments, patient enrollment, and competitive dynamics. Adze Biotechnology undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

