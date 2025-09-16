SecureGovernComply Appoints Jim Kreutel as Chief Product Officer

SMBs face growing cybersecurity risks and compliance obligations but often lack the resources to address them. Our mission is to close that gap with practical, high-impact solutions.” — Jim Kreutel

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureGovernComply , a nationwide provider of managed cybersecurity, IT, and compliance services for small and mid-sized businesses (SMB), announced the appointment of Jim Kreutel as its Chief Product Officer (CPO).In this role, Kreutel will lead product strategy, innovation, and delivery, driving the company’s vision to simplify and scale enterprise-grade cybersecurity and compliance solutions for the SMB market.A Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)-certified executive, Kreutel brings extensive experience in cybersecurity, governance, risk management, and product leadership. He has held senior roles at top firms including Velaspan, Verizon, Savvis, Teleglobe, KPMG, and Torchlight / Intrinium, where he launched and scaled market-leading security offerings such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Ransomware Defense Architectures, and Active Cyber Engagement platforms. He is also the author of “ Secure Your Future: A Career Guide to Cybersecurity. "Jim is a proven leader with a rare blend of deep technical expertise and a customer-centric mindset,” said Jon Goldberger, CEO of SecureGovernComply. “His experience building innovative security products and aligning them with evolving compliance requirements makes him the ideal person to lead our product vision during this next stage of growth.”Kreutel will focus on expanding SecureGovernComply’s product portfolio, strengthening its go-to-market execution, and ensuring customers receive scalable, affordable, and defensible solutions tailored to today’s increasingly regulated digital environment."I’m excited to join SecureGovernComply at such a pivotal time for our customers,” said Kreutel. “SMBs face growing cybersecurity risks and compliance obligations but often lack the resources to address them. Our mission is to close that gap with practical, high-impact solutions that deliver real value and peace of mind.”Kreutel’s appointment underscores SecureGovernComply’s commitment to redefining how SMBs approach cybersecurity, IT operations, and compliance—delivering enterprise-caliber services without enterprise-level complexity.About SecureGovernComplySecureGovernComply provides integrated managed services that align cybersecurity, IT operations, and compliance management to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized organizations. With a mission to simplify security and ensure compliance readiness, SecureGovernComply empowers businesses to operate confidently and securely in today’s digital-first world. More information is at: https://securegoverncomply.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.