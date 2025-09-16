Chairman Comer Announces New Actions in Oversight Committee’s Investigation of Federal Government’s Handling of Epstein and Maxwell

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today made several announcements pertaining to the review of the federal government’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell: The Committee also released a letter from former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez stating he has “no present memory of decisions or conversations relating to the investigation and prosecution of the Jeffrey Epstein matter.” The Committee also released a letter from former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions stating he does “not possess knowledge and information relevant to the Committee’s investigation into Epstein-related matters.” Both letters are subject to 18 U.S.C. § 1001. The former Attorneys General were previously subpoenaed for depositions. Chairman Comer sent a letter to the estate of Jeffrey Epstein requesting unredacted versions of cash ledgers, message logs, calendars, and flight logs. Committee staff recently conducted an in camera review of these documents in unredacted form. To meet the Committee’s investigative and legislative needs, it is necessary that the documents be produced to the Committee without redactions. Chairman Comer also sent a letter to the Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, pursuant to H. Res. 668, which directed the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to continue its ongoing investigation into the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The letter details what actions the Committee has taken to date. The Committee released a second set of documents received from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein on September 12, 2025. A backup for the documents can be found here.

