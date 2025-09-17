OSSIOfiber® Revolutionizes Orthopedic Surgery with Bio-Integrative Implants, Leaving Only Natural Bone Behind

Ossio Logo Implants That Turn Into Bone

OSSIOfiber® is a strong, bio-integrative non-metal implant for orthopedic surgery. It provides stable fixation and is naturally replaced by bone.

Once the material is incorporated and gone, there's nothing left behind (except bone) to irritate the patient” — Dr. Bob Baravarian

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OSSIO Inc. is transforming the patient experience in orthopedic surgery with its award-winning OSSIOfiber® technology, a first-of-its-kind implant material that provides strong, secure fixation and is gradually replaced by the patient's own bone. This innovative approach eliminates the common complications and secondary surgeries associated with permanent metal implants, offering patients a more natural way to heal.

For over a century, metal screws, plates, and pins have been the standard in orthopedic procedures like bunion corrections, fracture repairs, and hammertoe surgery. However, these metal implants can lead to persistent pain, irritation, allergic reactions, and often require a second operation for removal—a procedure that one in four patients with metal implants undergoes. Patients have reported feeling pain from their metal hardware in cold weather and expressed a clear preference for non-metal alternatives.

OSSIOfiber® directly addresses these issues. It is an all-natural, biocompatible material engineered from minerals naturally found in bone. The material is stronger than the outer surface of bone (cortical bone), providing robust stability during the critical healing period. Over 18-24 months, the implant fully integrates and is replaced by the body's own bone, leaving no foreign material behind.

"If I have the opportunity to use an OSSIOfiber product, I'd use it over metal every time," said Dr. Bob Baravarian, a podiatric foot and ankle surgeon with 23 years of experience. "It's a total game changer. Once the material is incorporated and gone, there's nothing left behind to irritate the patient".

The benefits extend across a wide range of foot and ankle procedures, from bunionectomies to ankle ligament reconstructions. Professional jockey Marcelino Pedroza, who previously had metal plates that caused him pain in cold weather, underwent ankle fracture surgery with OSSIOfiber®. "I actually don't feel no pain, even in the winter time," Pedroza shared. "I'm doing my job just like I'm doing it before. It's amazing".

Patient satisfaction with OSSIOfiber® is exceptionally high. In a recent clinical study, 100% of hammertoe patients treated with the technology were satisfied and would recommend it to others. Patients frequently cite the quick recovery and the peace of mind that comes from not having permanent hardware as key benefits.

"The benefits of OSSIOfiber are no more metal, no more surgeries to remove these pins," said one surgeon. Another, Dr. Andrew Elliott of the Hospital for Special Surgery, noted, "Innovation in general to me means that you're able to achieve at least as good an outcome with something that is going to benefit the patient, such as not having to go in and do a second surgery".

About OSSIO: OSSIO® is an orthopedic fixation company committed to transforming the patient experience. Its signature technology, OSSIOfiber®, is a breakthrough in orthopedic fixation that provides a permanent solution without permanent implants. Made from natural minerals, OSSIOfiber® is stronger than cortical bone and leaves only healthy, restored bone behind. The technology is used by over 2,200 surgeons across the U.S. and has a growing portfolio of products including screws, anchors, staples, and fixation nails. For more information, visit the company's website.

The Science Of Ossio

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.