Litix Legal Launches in Phoenix, Reimagining Legal Services with Flat-Fee Model

Ryan Hurley, Co-Founder and CEO Melvin Dolan, Co-Founder and COO

Litix is on a mission to transform traditional legal practices by focusing on client experience rather than billable hours.

I’ve found that removing the focus on billable hours improves the overall experience. We believe that thinking differently about this long-held model makes our clients more comfortable and confident” — Ryan Hurley, Founder and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litix Legal , a new law firm based in Phoenix, has officially launched with a mission to transform traditional legal practices by focusing on client experience rather than billable hours. Based in Arizona, Litix Legal offers flat-fee services whenever possible, giving clients accessibility, transparency, and higher-quality outcomes.Co-founder and CEO Ryan Hurley emphasized that the firm’s approach reflects a growing demand for more transparent legal services. “By removing the clock, we can focus on what matters most: achieving the best possible outcomes for our clients. I’ve found that removing the focus on billable hours improves the overall experience. We believe that thinking differently about this long-held model focuses on the clients’ needs and makes our clients more comfortable and confident,” Hurley said.“Clients fear surprise invoices,” said Melvin Dolan , co-founder and COO of Litix Legal. “Our flat-fee model prioritizes efficiency and results, so clients know exactly what they’re paying for without the uncertainty of hourly billing. We know that engaging with an attorney can be a daunting experience for many people. We’ve thought about our clients’ needs, streamlined the engagement process, and designed a new experience based on these insights.”Litix Legal also distinguishes itself through its unique leadership team. As one of the early adopters of the Arizona Supreme Court’s innovative Alternative Business Structure (“ABS”) rules, the firm is founded and owned by leaders whose expertise spans both legal practice and business operations. Ryan Hurley, a seasoned attorney, partners with Dolan, an accomplished operations executive, to form a well-rounded leadership team positioned to redefine the client experience.Litix Legal is addressing a host of client pain points by offering to talk with potential clients at no charge. “We recognize that there are many unknowns in law, and speaking with an expert can give more people the confidence and clarity they need to take the next steps. We’ve made it easy to schedule a consultation online and get them closer to the answers they need to take action.” Dolan adds.About Litix LegalLitix Legal is a Phoenix-based law firm dedicated to providing efficient, transparent, and client-centered legal services. Their mission is to make clients love their lawyers. Offering a range of services, the firm strives to eliminate billable hours in favor of flat-fee pricing, ensuring accessible and predictable legal solutions. Learn more at LitixLegal.com

