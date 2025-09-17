SwingShot® App Launches September 17, 2025: Certified PGA Coaching to Play Better, Enjoy More

Play Better. Enjoy More.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwingShot , the revolutionary mobile app that brings personalized PGA certified coaching to every golfer, launches nationwide today, September 17, 2025. In golf, as in life, a single flawless swing can transform a frustrating round into a day of pure delight—turning the course from a challenge into a celebration. SwingShot makes that mastery attainable, delivering expert analysis from certified PGA professionals for just $14.95 per session. Available on iOS and Android, the app is now live at swingshot.com.Golfers know the frustration of a slice or inconsistent swing. SwingShot eliminates those bad shots by making professional coaching fast, affordable, and accessible. Record your swing, upload it through the app, and receive tailored video feedback with voice-over and on-screen annotations—all within 24 hours. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned player, SwingShot helps you play better and enjoy the game more.“SwingShot is about getting real coaching from real PGA pros, right when you need it,” said Bob Baldassari, PGA, Director of PGA Development at SwingShot. “Nothing beats the feeling of a clean, straight shot, and our app makes that possible for golfers everywhere—no scheduling, no travel, just results.”Key Features of SwingShot• Certified PGA Coaching: Personalized feedback from experienced PGA instructors, not AI, with actionable drills to fix your swing.• Fast Turnaround: Get detailed video analysis within 24 hours, so you can apply tips on your next swing.• Affordable Access: Only $14.95 per month, a fraction of the cost of traditional lessons.• Swing History: Save all your swing reviews in a personal library to track progress over time.• Fully Mobile: Record, upload, and review from your smartphone—anytime, anywhere.How SwingShot Works1. Download the SwingShot app (iOS or Android) from swingshot.com.2. Record your swing on the course or range using your smartphone.3. Upload the video and receive expert tailored PGA feedback with voice-over and visuals.4. Track your improvement with saved swing reviews in your personal library.Special Launch OfferUnlock your best golf today! Get instant access to The Golf Edge —SwingShot’s free newsletter packed with proven drills, stat-tracking tips, and mental strategies that help golfers improve faster. Join thousands of golfers already using SwingShot strategies to play their best game . Enter your info at swingshot.com and download your first issue today. Offer valid for signups in September 2025.About SwingShotFounded in 2012, SwingShot is dedicated to helping golfers play better and love the game more. From its origins as an HD golf camera to today’s mobile app, SwingShot combines cutting-edge technology with PGA expertise to deliver coaching that’s convenient, effective, and affordable. Based in Morristown, NJ, SwingShot is changing how golfers improve, one swing at a time. Visit swingshot.com for more.Media Contact: John Lenstrohm: SwingShot:Phone: 602.549.1400: Email: john@lenstrohm.com: Office: Scottsdale, AZ 85260

