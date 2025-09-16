Irvine, CA Non-Profit to Host 'Celebration of Impact,' Event Honoring Kenyan Women & Children w/ Ambassador Ezra Chiloba

Eldonna Lewis Fernandez and Leila Salma at Leadership and Entrepreneurial Conference Ladies of Baskets and Beads Celebrating and Sharing at the Women's Leadership and Entrepreneur Conference in Kenya Group Shot of the Ladies of Baskets and Beads Kenya

Celebrating Resilience: Kenyan Women's Journeys from Poverty to Prosperity Through Fair Trade, Unveiled in Irvine with Ambassador Ezra Chiloba

We are thrilled to host this Celebration of Impact, where we'll share the powerful stories of women and children whose lives have been forever changed through our programs.” — Eldonna Lewis Fernandez

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baskets and Beads Kenya, a leading advocate for women's economic empowerment and childhood education is proud to announce its upcoming " Celebration of Impact " event. This inspiring gathering will spotlight the transformative stories of Kenyan women rising from extreme poverty through sustainable microenterprises, ethical shopping, and community-driven initiatives. Many of these heroic woman have escaped from tribal wars, were forced into the sex trade or illegal alcohol sales, and had to scavenge food from dumpsters in order to survive. Set for November 1, 2025, at 5:30 PM PDT at the Portola Springs Community Center in Irvine, CA, the event promises an evening of connection, storytelling, and purpose, complete with dinner, refreshments, and real-life tales of victory and hope.Founded in 2018, after a transformational mission trip to Kenya, Baskets and Beads began as a passion project of Irvine, CA resident Eldonna Lewis Fernandez with just five Kenyan women and has blossomed into a vibrant community of leaders, business owners, and beacons of light in the Kipsongo slum in Kitale, Kenya. The organization empowers women by providing platforms to create and sell handcrafted products, including paper bead jewelry made from recycled materials—necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that blend sustainability with cultural artistry. Through fair trade practices, Baskets and Beads Kenya not only fosters economic independence but also educates children and builds lasting livelihoods, helping families escape the cycle of poverty. Attendees will hear firsthand how ethical shopping and faith-based unity are driving global impact, turning purchases into pathways for progress and possibility.One of the highlights of the evening will be the presence of distinguished special guest Ambassador Ezra Chiloba, Kenya’s Consul-General to Los Angeles. With over 20 years of public sector leadership, including his tenure as CEO of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during Kenya's 2017 national elections, Ambassador Chiloba brings unparalleled expertise in governance, strategy, and international relations. His attendance underscores the event's focus on cross-cultural collaboration and the broader implications of empowering Kenyan communities on a global stage.Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Orange County, CA-based award-winning entrepreneur and best-selling author, Larry Broughton. Larry is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year winner, and former US Army Green Beret. CBS News has called Larry “the nation’s foremost expert on leadership and entrepreneurship” and LA Weekly Magazine named him as one of their Top 10 Speakers in North America."We are thrilled to host this Celebration of Impact, where we'll share the powerful stories of women and children whose lives have been forever changed through our programs," said Eldonna Lewis Fernandez, Founder of Baskets and Beads Kenya and a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant with 23 years of service as a contracts negotiation expert. "This event is more than a gathering—it's a call to action for ethical consumers, philanthropists, and community leaders to join us in creating sustainable change. Every bead tells a story of resilience; and together, we're weaving a future of hope for families in Kenya."The event is FREE and open to the public, with registration required via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-impact-tickets-1592899277619 . Free parking is available at the venue, located at 900 Tomato Springs, Irvine, CA 92618.Media are invited to cover this uplifting occasion, which aligns with growing interest in fair trade, women's empowerment, educating children, eradicating poverty, entrepreneurial endeavors, microfinancing, and international development—all key topics for coverage in Southern California.For more information, interviews, or high-resolution images, contact Eldonna Lewis Fernandez at eldonna@basketsandbeadskenya.com.About Baskets and Beads Kenya: Baskets and Beads Kenya is dedicated to empowering women in extreme poverty in Kenya through entrepreneurial and leadership training, community building, and faith-inspired initiatives. Baskets and Beads is a verified member of the Fair Trade Federation an association of fair trade enterprises committed to equitable and sustainable trading partnerships. By purchasing handcrafted items, supporters directly contribute to sustainable livelihoods, child education, and poverty alleviation, creating a ripple effect of global impact. For more information on Baskets and Beads Kenya, visit https://basketsandbeadskenya.org/

