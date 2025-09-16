Submit Release
whereiwas.com empowers users to share their place in history

PANAMA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A digital storytelling platform designed to preserve and share personal journeys, is shining a spotlight on how political decisions ripple into people’s daily lives. By giving individuals a space to mark the moments that matter most. WhereIWas is becoming a hub for documenting the real-world consequences of policies and politics.

One recent story uploaded to the platform highlights how a politician’s decision such as cutting funding for healthcare programs or changing local housing policies directly impacted Aimee, an everyday citizen whose life was altered by the choice. Through WhereIWas.com, she was able to not only preserve the memory of that moment but also share the personal impact with others, creating awareness and sparking conversation.

“Politics isn’t just something that happens in Washington or at City Hall. It happens to people,” said [Founder/CEO Brian Mcgee], founder of WhereIWas. “Our platform gives people a voice, and a way to say: This is where I was when this decision changed my life. That personal perspective is powerful, and it’s something traditional media often overlooks.”

WhereIWas combines interactive maps, photos, and storytelling tools to allow users to pin memories and moments that shaped their lives. With the ability to share journeys publicly or keep them private, the platform has become a new way to preserve not only travel memories and life milestones, but also the profound personal effects of political, social, and cultural events.

WhereIWas is free to use and now open for sign ups at; https://www.WhereIwas.com

