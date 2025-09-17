Asortie Furniture Expands Exports With Growing Presence in Africa

Representatives at Asortie Furniture’s stand during an international trade exhibition showcasing Turkish luxury furniture. Delegates and visitors gather at the Asortie Furniture stand during an international trade exhibition showcasing Turkish luxury furniture. Luxury handcrafted chairs by Asortie Furniture, reflecting Turkey’s tradition of fine design and international appeal.

Asortie Furniture increases its presence in Africa, supplying furniture for presidential, hospitality, and residential projects across the continent.

We are proud to bring Turkey’s craftsmanship to Africa, furnishing presidential palaces, hotels, and residences with our luxury designs.” — Asim Nasif, Sales Manager at Asortie Furniture

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asortie Furniture, one of Turkey’s leading luxury furniture manufacturers, continues to strengthen its international footprint with a growing presence across Africa. Known for its craftsmanship and reliability, the company has become a trusted name in projects ranging from presidential palaces to luxury hotels, hospitals, and private residences. Today, Asortie exports to 62 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Expanding Into Africa’s Growing Market

Africa is rapidly emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions for the global furniture sector. Increased investment in real estate, the expansion of the hospitality industry, and rising demand for high-quality interiors are fueling opportunities across the continent.

Asortie has established itself as a significant supplier in this market. Its classical and luxury furniture collections are now present in multiple African countries. Beyond exports, the company distinguishes itself by offering assembly and installation services, ensuring that furniture is delivered, installed, and ready for use—a service not commonly provided by international exporters.

Trusted Exports Backed by Experience

From its factory in Istanbul, Asortie manages an extensive logistics network designed to deliver custom solutions to different markets. Its expertise in container shipping, customs clearance, and on-site assembly has positioned the company as a dependable partner for international clients.

This operational strength has helped the brand expand into diverse markets, with notable projects in Europe, the Middle East, and North America in addition to Africa. Countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Canada now feature projects that carry Asortie’s design signature.

A Strong Presence in Key African Nations

The company’s work in Africa includes projects in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, and several others. From luxury villas in Lagos to government and hospitality projects in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, Asortie’s designs have been chosen for settings that demand both durability and quality.

What makes Asortie’s approach distinctive is its end-to-end service. Clients benefit from delivery, installation, and after-sales support, ensuring that each project is completed to international standards. This has made the brand a reliable choice for developers, architects, and private buyers seeking a seamless process.

Furniture Rooted in Turkish Tradition

The strength of Asortie’s global reputation lies in its connection to Turkey’s long-standing furniture heritage. Combining traditional handcraftsmanship with modern design techniques, the company produces furniture that is both functional and artistic. Its collections feature classical aesthetics, handcrafted details, and quality materials that appeal to high-income clientele worldwide.

The growing hospitality sector in Africa has also created a demand for custom-made furniture. Asortie has responded with boutique production capabilities, allowing it to design tailored solutions for hotels, offices, and large residential projects.

Looking Ahead

Asortie Furniture’s strategy for the future includes further expansion in Africa through partnerships, new showrooms, and a broader service network. The company plans to continue its role as a representative of Turkish design and craftsmanship in major international projects.

With a focus on reliability, design innovation, and customer satisfaction, Asortie aims to remain one of the most trusted names in global luxury furniture exports.

About Asortie Furniture

Founded in Istanbul, Turkey, Asortie Furniture designs and produces classical and luxury furniture for residential, hospitality, and commercial projects. The company exports to more than 60 countries worldwide and provides services ranging from logistics to on-site installation.

For more information, visit www.asortie.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.