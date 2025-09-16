MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Attempted Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an attempted robbery in Northwest
On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 10:12 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s property and was unsuccessful. During the attempt, the suspect stated they had a gun and would shoot the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.
On Monday, September 15, 2025, 23-year-old Adam Demba, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery and Threats to do Bodily Harm.
CCN: 25141190
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.