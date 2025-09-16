MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an attempted robbery in Northwest

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 10:12 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s property and was unsuccessful. During the attempt, the suspect stated they had a gun and would shoot the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, 23-year-old Adam Demba, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery and Threats to do Bodily Harm.

CCN: 25141190

