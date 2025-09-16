Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,325 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an attempted robbery in Northwest

On Monday, September 15, 2025, at approximately 10:12 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to take the victim’s property and was unsuccessful. During the attempt, the suspect stated they had a gun and would shoot the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 15, 2025, 23-year-old Adam Demba, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempted Robbery and Threats to do Bodily Harm.

CCN: 25141190

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in 7th Street Attempted Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more