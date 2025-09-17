TV Star Todd Chrisley and JASON MADE: How a Prison Friendship Unlocked a New Pop-Soul Anthem

JASON MADE Portrait JASON MADE sits at his piano in the sanctuary of his home church JASON MADE Logotype

A Prison Chapel, a Piano, and an Unlikely Mentorship: JASON MADE Finds His Voice with Encouragement from Todd Chrisley

Jason's music shaped so many men's time while at Pensacola, mine especially... The talent that Jason has, the world needs to see and hear as there is healing that occurs when he sings.” — Todd Chrisley

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JASON MADE, a powerful and compelling new voice in Pop-Soul music, today announces the upcoming release of his debut single, "The Makings Of A Man." This piano-driven anthem, set to redefine contemporary pop-soul, will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 19, 2025.The track emerges from a period of profound transformation: written while serving a 30 month federal prison sentence (Jan 2023 – Jun 2024) in a chapel in Pensacola, FL, where JASON MADE penned 40 original songs on the acoustic piano in the chapel. It was in this unexpected sanctuary that he received counsel and encouragement from reality television star and media personality, Todd Chrisley, who has taken a personal interest in the music that emerged from their shared experience. They forged a friendship while working together and sharing a small office in the chapel for more than a year. "The Makings Of A Man" serves as the first official introduction to an artist whose story of resilience and creative rebirth is as captivating as his sound."The Makings Of A Man" is a raw, yet sophisticated exploration of identity and the power of adversity. Its upbeat energy and distinctive sound blend Soul's ache with Pop's reach, creating a sonic landscape that is both deeply moving and undeniably catchy. "The song came out of thinking about how we're built...what actually creates us," explains JASON MADE. "We aren't defined by our successes or even our mistakes, but by what gets forged inside us as we experience life and what's left standing after the fires we endure." This perspective, honed in confinement, transforms profound personal reckoning into resonant art. "This song is the start of the conversation," JASON MADE states. "It's about owning every piece of your story—the beautiful and the broken—and realizing that's where true strength comes from. It's the first chapter of a story I'm finally ready to tell."About JASON MADE: A 513-day stay in a federal prison didn't end JASON MADE's story—it became a new beginning. JASON MADE carves sound from the raw edges of life. Blending Soul's ache, R&B's intimacy, Gospel's spirit, and Pop's reach, this Fairhope, AL native channels a profound journey of transformation and redemption into every note. With a catalog of powerful, piano-driven songs born from deep reflection, JASON MADE emerges as a voice ready to redefine modern soul."The Makings Of a Man" will be available on all major streaming platforms on September 19, 2025.

The Makings Of A Man: Teaser Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.