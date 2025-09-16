TURIN, Italy – KiTalent, a premier international executive search and recruitment firm, today announced its rebranding from Talent Acquisition Partners, founded by Alessio Montaruli in 2016 with headquarters in Turin, Italy. This evolution reflects the firm’s growth into a global recruitment operator, while simultaneously launching KiLawyers, a dedicated brand specializing in lateral partner moves for law firms.

KiTalent provides executive search through its innovative “Go-To Partner” methodology, accessing 80% of passive talent via parallel mapping and direct headhunting. KiTalent conducts executive search with AI-enhanced tools, delivering shortlists in 7-10 days, 42% faster time-to-hire, and 96% retention rates. The firm’s parallel mapping continuously tracks talent landscapes, enabling proactive engagements without upfront retainers—clients pay per interview, de-risking commitments.

Services span 20+ sectors, from finance to technology, supporting C-suite and specialist roles with diversity focus and succession planning. For deeper insights into KiTalent’s methodology, visit the about page:

https://kitalent.com/about.html or vertical expertise: https://kitalent.com/verticals.html. Watch how KiTalent adds value to internal recruitment teams: https://youtu.be/LbdbyilE6mY. Visit KiTalent at https://kitalent.com or HQ: KiTalent | Talent Acquisition Partners, Via Alessandro Filippa 14, Turin, Italy.

Lateral partner moves are facilitated by KiLawyers through a consent-only, platform-first approach treating transitions like M&A deals. KiLawyers offers strategic assessments, compensation analysis, conflict mapping, and 100-day integration roadmaps to de-risk moves and boost five-year retention above 85%. With GDPR-level privacy, staged disclosure, and ethics pledge, it protects reputations while aligning practices with optimal platforms across practices like AI law, white-collar defense, and trademarks.

KiLawyers analyzes platform fit, including culture, economics, and infrastructure, before any submission. Explore KiLawyers’ foundational about page: https://kilawyers.com/about.html or process details: https://kilawyers.com/process.html.

“Our rebranding to KiTalent and launch of KiLawyers mark our commitment to specialized excellence,” said Alessio Montaruli, Group CEO. “KiTalent transforms talent acquisition into strategic advantage, while KiLawyers revolutionizes partner mobility with ethical precision.”

Founded amid a shifting recruitment landscape, KiTalent has grown from Turin’s HQ to hubs in New York, Nicosia, and Almaty, serving 200+ clients across continents. The rebrand honors Cypriot roots (“Ki” from Kition) and emphasizes “Careers in Motion.” KiLawyers, as KiTalent’s specialist division, applies proven methods to legal transitions, emphasizing integration excellence and long-term success.

About KiTalent: A global executive search leader serving 200+ clients across four continents, KiTalent excels in C-suite and specialist placements with measurable results.

About KiLawyers: As KiTalent’s specialist division, KiLawyers handles high-stakes lateral moves with consent-based processes and integration expertise.

