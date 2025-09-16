Habitat for Humanity NCC to Dedicate Four New Affordable Homes at 'Bennett Point' in Wilmington, DE on September 19

Celebrating Affordable, Energy-Efficient Homes that Build Stability and Sustainability

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County (Habitat NCC) will host a home dedication ceremony on Thursday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m. on the 900 block of Bennett Street in Wilmington. The celebration will mark the latest chapter in Habitat NCC’s work to expand affordable homeownership and neighborhood stability in the city.

The public is invited to join homeowners, neighbors, partners, and elected officials for a brief program, ribbon-cutting, and home blessings, followed by light refreshments and tours.

“Bennett Street is more than a home dedication—it’s a milestone for affordable housing innovation in Delaware,” said Kevin Smith, CEO of Habitat NCC. “By combining affordability with sustainability, we’re proving that families don’t have to choose between economic security and environmental responsibility.”

This phase of Bennett Point was funded with support from Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA), Congressionally Directed Spending, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), State of Delaware Downtown Development District (DDD), Newark United Methodist Church, Energize Delaware, DuPont, Crystal Trust and the Welfare Foundation.

Event Details

What: Bennett Point Dedication of Four New Homes

When: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:00 a.m. (program begins promptly)

Where: 900 block of Bennett Street, Wilmington, DE

Media: Interviews, photo/video opportunities with homeowners and partners

Parking & Access: Street parking is available on adjacent blocks; please follow event signage.

About Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County

Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County partners with families to build and preserve affordable homes, revitalize neighborhoods, and strengthen communities. Since 1986, Habitat NCC has served more than 1,000 families through new construction, critical home repairs, and homeownership support, with a vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Learn more at www.habitatncc.org.

