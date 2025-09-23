See Us, Hear Us: An Immersive Journey into Usher Syndrome

photographs taken over a decade of people living with Usher syndrome Floor to ceiling portraits display the faces of Usher syndrome

Step into See Us, Hear Us, where powerful stories and vivid imagery bring Usher syndrome to life. Leave inspired to help change the future of this rare disease.

This evening is the culmination of years of creative storytelling. See Us, Hear Us can shift perceptions, stir emotions, and help change the future of Usher syndrome.” — Nancy Corderman

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, a door opens into a world few have seen, and even fewer truly understand. On October 23, 2025, from 6:00–9:00 PM at ARTECHOUSE NYC, the Usher Syndrome Society invites you into See Us, Hear Us, an immersive exhibit unlike any other. It is the intersection of a visual spectacle, an educational experience, and a journey into the reality of living with Usher syndrome, the leading genetic cause of combined deafness and blindness.

From the moment you step inside, your senses are challenged. Darkness narrows your vision, and familiar sounds fade toward silence. Then, suddenly, you emerge into a breathtaking flood of sounds, stories, and color. Floor-to-ceiling portraits and sweeping films surround you, while microscopic images of the eye and ear glow like celestial constellations. Haunting in their beauty, powerful in their symbolism. You’ll witness raw, intimate moments and hear voices of resilience that are typically reserved for private discussions.

For over a decade, the Usher Syndrome Society has collected stories and images from across the globe, documenting the lives of people with Usher syndrome (USH), a rare disease that affects more than 400,000 people worldwide and over 30,000 in the United States alone, yet remains largely unknown.

The Usher Syndrome Society is not a typical nonprofit. Its model blends art, education, and advocacy to bring new audiences into the conversation. While the organization works tirelessly to advance scientific research, it also embraces the human side of the story: empowerment, acceptance, and the pursuit of joy amid uncertainty.

See Us, Hear Us embodies this ethos. It is both a work of art and a call to action, a reminder that those living with rare diseases are not defined by their diagnoses. They are creators, dreamers, parents, and children with extraordinary lives and determination worth knowing.

This exhibition is an invitation, not just to witness, but to engage. Step inside, allow your senses to be challenged, and leave transformed. Once you See Us and Hear Us, you will want to help change the future of Usher syndrome. All proceeds from this event will go directly to Usher syndrome research to find treatments.

About the Founder

Nancy Corderman is the Founder and President of the Usher Syndrome Society, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness and funding research for all types of Usher syndrome. Inspired by her two children living with this disease, she draws on her design background to creatively educate through storytelling and to drive progress in scientific discovery.

To learn more visit See Us, Hear Us on our events page.

Location: ARTECHOUSE NYC: 439 W. 15th Street New York, NY 10011

