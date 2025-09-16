Coach Nicole Zapoli Launches New Book 'Live FIT from the Inside Out' to Empower Readers Toward Strength and Wellness

Coach Nicole Zapoli launches Live FIT from the Inside Out, a guide to holistic strength, wellness, and lifestyle transformation.

Nicole Zapoli’s latest book delivers a practical 6 SHIFTS approach to fitness, strength training, and holistic living

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coach Nicole Zapoli , a professional fitness and wellness coach, has announced the launch of her new book, Live FIT from the Inside Out : The 6 SHIFTS to Living Your Strongest, Healthiest, Happiest Life. Available now on Amazon, the book offers a practical roadmap for individuals seeking to embrace fitness, strength training, and lifestyle transformation.Drawing from her years of experience as a certified personal trainer, athlete, and health advocate, Zapoli introduces readers to her signature “6 SHIFTS.” These principles are designed to help people move beyond temporary motivation and build long-term habits that lead to lasting wellness. Her approach emphasizes both inner and outer growth, making the book relevant for anyone looking to strengthen not only their body but also their mindset and daily practices.Live FIT from the Inside Out guides readers through strategies that balance nutrition, movement, and mindset while encouraging accountability and community. With relatable insights and actionable steps, the book highlights how strength training and lifestyle practices can be powerful tools to achieve confidence and vitality.“Fitness is more than physical appearance,” said Zapoli. “It is about creating balance, confidence, and energy so that people can show up as the strongest and happiest version of themselves every day.”The book is already gaining attention among fitness and wellness enthusiasts who are searching for resources that combine expert knowledge with compassion and authenticity. Readers can expect guidance that bridges professional training with the realities of everyday life, empowering them to take charge of their health journey.Live FIT from the Inside Out is published by Peaceful Profits.About the AuthorNicole Zapoli is a professional fitness and wellness coach based in San Diego, California. She provides 1-on-1 personal training, virtual personal training, semi-private training, online remote coaching, individually designed programming, nutrition coaching, small group functional fitness classes, functional gymnastics workshops, and more. Nicole’s passion and mission in life is to empower others to live their strongest, healthiest, and happiest lives. She is also a proud mother of two, partner to her soulmate Jon, and enjoys training, painting, dancing, yoga, traveling, and spending time outdoors.

