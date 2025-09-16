Indie Author David E. Feldman Unveils Death Con Seduction, a Gritty Noir Mystery

Coming on Nov. 29: Death Con Seduction

A gritty new Hammer & Sharpe mystery explores fraud, betrayal, and survival, blending suspense with deep character-driven storytelling.

Fraud, betrayal, and survival collide in Death Con Seduction—a noir mystery where justice is anything but simple.” — David E. Feldman

LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Author David E. Feldman Announces Death Con Seduction , the Fourth Installment in His Hammer & Sharpe Noir Mystery Thriller Series Personal Triumphs Inspire Gritty New Mystery Exploring Fraud, Betrayal, and SurvivalIndie mystery and noir author David E. Feldman will release Death Con Seduction: Hammer & Sharpe Noir Mystery Thrillers , Book 4 on November 29, 2025. Feldman, who overcame drug addiction and major health challenges, channels his life experience into novels that explore the darker corners of loyalty, survival, and justice.The ProblemFrom rising scams to organized crime, readers crave mystery stories that feel both authentic and urgent. Too often, thrillers offer shallow characters or recycled plots.The SolutionDeath Con Seduction delivers a layered, character-driven noir tale that combines raw suspense with moral complexity. When Brooklyn partygoer Marlon Newberry is murdered in cold blood, private investigator Sam Sharpe is drawn into a labyrinth of frauds, femme fatales, and fatal double-crosses. As Sharpe uncovers the truth, he faces ruthless adversaries—and his own haunted past.Supporting Data• Mystery & thriller is the #1 bestselling genre in adult fiction worldwide, consistently topping sales charts in print and digital formats (WordsRated, 2024).• Feldman’s Dora Ellison Mystery Series has already earned recognition, with Not Today named a Killer Nashville Claymore finalist.• His novel The Neighborhood was a finalist for the Book Excellence Awards, underscoring his track record in character-driven, socially relevant storytelling.Quotes“Life’s darkest chapters can give rise to the most meaningful stories,” says Feldman. “My battles with addiction, cancer, and multiple surgeries taught me that resilience and survival aren’t abstract—they’re daily choices. That spirit infuses every page of my work.”Early reviewers describe Feldman’s mysteries as “gritty and gripping” with “characters who stay with you long after the last page.”About the AuthorDavid E. Feldman has authored 17 books, ghostwritten many more, and written award-winning films and plays. His diverse career includes two film festival awards, recognition as a finalist in national writing competitions, and a win in the Artists in Partnership Playwriting Contest. A resident of Long Island, Feldman is also a professional musician and painter. He and his wife of nearly 40 years have two sons and a Yorkie.For more information, visit: DavidEFeldmanAuthor.comMedia ContactDavid E. Feldman 📧 david@davidefeldmanauthor.com 🌐 www.DavidEFeldmanAuthor.com

