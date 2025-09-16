Dr. Holly Potter

How can side and stomach sleepers avoid waking up with neck or back pain?

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can side and stomach sleepers avoid waking up with neck or back pain? In an article for HelloNation , Dr. Holly Potter of Align Chiropractic in Rochester, New York, offers practical guidance for improving spinal alignment during sleep. While sleeping on the back is often considered optimal for posture, Dr. Potter explains that with proper adjustments, side and stomach sleeping can be both comfortable and healthy.The article emphasizes that side sleepers should aim to maintain a neutral spine position throughout the night. Dr. Potter advises using a medium to firm pillow with enough height to fill the gap between the head and shoulder, preventing the neck from tilting sideways. She also recommends placing a small pillow between the knees to reduce rotation in the lower back and pelvis, which can help minimize stiffness in the hips and lumbar region.Stomach sleepers face a different set of challenges, as the position naturally causes the neck to rotate and the lower back to arch. Dr. Potter notes that these factors can lead to muscle tension, nerve compression, and discomfort if left unaddressed. She suggests using a thin pillow, or none at all, under the head to reduce neck strain. In addition, placing a slim pillow under the hips can help limit excessive lumbar curvature, protecting the lower spine from undue pressure.Pillow composition is another key factor in sleep health. Dr. Potter points out that memory foam and natural latex pillows offer consistent, adaptive support without collapsing during the night. Adjustable-fill pillows are equally beneficial, giving sleepers the option to fine-tune pillow height based on their comfort needs and shoulder width.The overall message is that neither side nor stomach sleeping is inherently harmful when approached with mindful support. By selecting the right pillow materials, adjusting loft to fit body mechanics, and positioning support strategically, sleepers can reduce the risk of waking with aches and maintain healthier posture long-term.Dr. Potter’s advice underscores the importance of small but deliberate changes in sleep setup. She explains that these modifications not only improve nightly comfort but also contribute to spinal health over time, potentially preventing chronic pain patterns from developing.For anyone seeking to improve their sleeping posture without abandoning their preferred position, Dr. Potter’s insights offer a clear path forward. Her focus on practical, adjustable solutions ensures that individuals can adapt these recommendations to fit their unique needs, promoting better rest and improved musculoskeletal wellness. Advice for Side & Stomach Sleepers provides actionable steps that can make a lasting difference in comfort and spinal alignment. This is according to Dr. Holly Potter of Align Chiropractic in Rochester, New York, who shares her expertise on supporting healthy sleep posture in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

