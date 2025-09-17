The Truth About Equity: Celeste Warren Challenges the Myths That Divide Us in Groundbreaking New Book

The Truth About Equity by Celeste Warren

SEATTLE, WA , WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid growing public debate and political backlash surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion, former Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Celeste Warren is stepping forward with a bold new book that cuts through the confusion. In The Truth About Equity: What It Really Is, What It Isn’t, and Why Everyone Wins When We Get It Right, Warren draws on nearly four decades of global leadership to challenge misconceptions and offer a clear, actionable framework for making equity work… for everyone.In The Truth About Equity, Warren goes far beyond abstract theory to deliver a grounded, deeply human guide to what equity really looks like in practice. Drawing on her lived experience and global career, she shares powerful stories, accessible frameworks, and her widely praised “rocks and fences” analogy to demystify a concept too often misunderstood or politicized.Readers will learn how to:-Understand the true definition of equity, and why conflating it with equality can stall meaningful progress-Recognize how meeting people where they are unlocks individual and collective potential-Replace outdated equity efforts with practical, inclusive strategies that bring everyone forward“Equity is not a handout or a shortcut. It’s a commitment to fairness, a daily choice that allows every person to rise to their potential,” said Warren. “When we understand this, we unlock innovation, inclusion, and strength for everyone.”For executives, educators, policymakers, and everyday changemakers, this book is both timely and timeless – a definitive resource for navigating the equity conversation with clarity, courage, and impact. As debates around equity continue to dominate headlines, The Truth About Equity offers a much-needed roadmap for moving from division to understanding.About the AuthorCeleste Warren is an internationally recognized diversity strategist whose 35-year career. at different global organizations culminated in her role as a Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer for 10 years. She’s been honored by Black Enterprise, Savoy Magazine, Diversity Global, and more, and serves on several national boards.Published by Peaceful ProfitsPeaceful Profits is the publishing force behind today’s leading expert-driven books. Known for its end-to-end publishing and launch services, Peaceful Profits helps thought leaders like Warren transform their knowledge into bestselling books that drive real change.Order Now:The Truth About Equity is now available at a special launch price for a limited time. Visit www.CRWdiversity.com or Amazon to purchase the book.

