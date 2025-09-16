Souls Run Wild Lifts the Veil on the Hidden Cost of War in Gripping Biographical Novel

Former British soldier David Payne shares an untold, harrowing account of war, exile, and survival in this powerful and deeply personal story.

WINCHESTER, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book: Souls Run Wild is a stirring biographical novel based on the extraordinary actual experiences of a decorated British Army veteran. Told through raw, unfiltered storytelling, the book journeys from the battle-scarred streets of Northern Ireland during the height of The Troubles to covert operations, international exile, and a soldier's difficult path back to peace. It explores the emotional, psychological, and political consequences of warfare, as well as the unspoken toll on those who serve—and those they leave behind.Combining real-world military detail with dramatic narrative, this gripping tale delivers an unforgettable perspective on loyalty, betrayal, and survival. It is not just a soldier’s story—it is a human one.Key Highlights:• Based on real-life experiences from covert and overt Special Operations in Northern Ireland.• Offers a rare, insider’s view of British military operations during The Troubles.• Explores themes of PTSD, loyalty, exile, and personal redemption.• Captures the moral complexity of war, especially in politically and religiously divided regions.• Written with emotional depth and vivid clarity—ideal for fans of war memoirs and biographical fiction.About the Author:David Payne is a former British Army soldier whose years of service spanned multiple operational roles, including intelligence gathering, special assignments, and training in high-conflict zones. Due to the Official Secrets Act, he presents his story as a fictionalised account inspired by true events. After years of silence, he courageously puts pen to paper, offering readers a rare and deeply moving perspective on life in the shadows of war.

