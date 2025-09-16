Fourth Annual Canadian Screen Music Awards Honor Excellence in Composing Across Film, Television, and Media

Screen Composers Guild of Canada

TORONTO, CA, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Screen Composers Guild of Canada (SCGC) is proud to announce the winners of the fourth annual Canadian Screen Music Awards (CASMAs), celebrating outstanding achievement in screen composition across Canada. Juried by peers from the screen composing community, the awards ceremony took place at Toronto’s historic El Mocambo — the first event hosted at the venue under its new ownership.

The CASMAs followed a day-long Screen Composer Music Summit organized by the SCGC and composer/SOCAN board member Darren Fung. The summit included mixers, panels on topics such as launching a composing career, breaking the glass ceiling with the Alliance for Women Film Composers, and analyzing scenes and scores from CASMA nominees.

The winners are:

-Best Original Score, Animated Series or Special — Spencer Creaghan, Hot Wheels Racerverse – The Complete STAR WARS™ + Hot Wheels RacerVerse Saga!: Ep 106

-Best Original Score, Comedy Series or Special — Caleb Chan & Brian Chan, North of North – Bad Influence: Ep 108

-Best Original Score, Documentary, Factual, Reality Series or Special — Zachary Greer, Into the Fray – All the Quiet Voices: Ep 3

-Best Original Score for a Documentary Feature Film — Justin Delorme, The Nest

-Best Original Score, Dramatic Series or Special (DGC National) — Steph Copeland & Michelle Osis, Mord Auf Der Inka-Pfad (Murder on the Inca Trail) – Truth: Ep 4

-Best Original Score for Games and Interactive Media — Shaun Chasin, The Electric Forest at the Grammy Museum

-Best Original Main Title Theme Music (SOCAN) — Suad Bushnaq, Al Batal (The Hero)

-Best Original Score for a Narrative Feature Film (Orchestral Tools) — David Parfit & Marc Junker, The Worlds Divide

-Best Original Song (Music Publishers Canada) — Matthew O’Halloran, Steph Copeland & Kibra Tsegaye, Trapped in the Spotlight

-Best Original Score for a Short Film — Spencer Creaghan & Chris Reineck, Spaceman

-Best Original Score for a Television Movie — Andrés Galindo Arteaga, Trapped In The Spotlight

-SCGC Distinguished Services to the Industry — Jennifer Brown, CEO of SOCAN

Other notable nominees included James Chapple, Brian Pickett and Graeme Cornies of Voodoo Highway Music Group; Amin Bhatia; Ari Posner; Erica Procunier; Trevor Hoffmann; Alexandra Petkovski; Andrew Lockington; Dason Johnson; Peter Chapman; Murray Lightburn; Tom Third; David Arcus; Jordan Andrew; James Ervin; Mark Korven; Kalaisan Kalaichelvan; Murray Lightburn; and Janal Bechthold.

The CASMAs continue to honor the creativity, diversity, and artistry of Canadian composers working in media, recognizing their invaluable contributions to film, television, games, and beyond.

About the Screen Composers Guild of Canada:

The Screen Composers Guild of Canada (SCGC) is a trade association certified under the Canadian Federal Status of the Artist Act, and represents all professional Anglophone composers and music producers for film, television , video games, mobile and all other screen media. The SCGC promotes the status and rights of screen composers through professional development, sharing information, advocacy on issues such as creator’s rights and the value of screen music, while fostering a vibrant and sustainable screen music community.

Learn more at https://screencomposers.ca.

