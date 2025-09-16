EthAum Venture Partners Accelerates Healthcare Innovation with Eight New Global Startups

EthAum's Healthcare Cohort

EthAum, a leading Singapore-based tech accelerator and venture fund, has onboarded 8 disruptive startups into its Zero BS Healthcare Revenue Scaler Program.

SINGAPORE, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EthAum Venture Partners Accelerates Healthcare Innovation with Eight New Global StartupsEthAum Venture Partners, a leading Singapore-based deep tech accelerator and venture fund, has significantly expanded its healthcare portfolio by onboarding eight cutting-edge startups into its flagship Zero BS Healthcare Revenue Scaler Program. This strategic move aligns with Singapore’s national Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 Plan, which earmarks S$28 billion to advance innovation across domains including Human Health and Potential and Smart Nation & Digital Economy.EthAum’s Zero BS Revenue Scaler: A Proven Model for Global GrowthEthAum is renowned for its Zero BS Revenue Scaler, a results-driven program focused on helping post-revenue B2B startups scale through enterprise customer acquisition, strategic GTM partnerships, industry focused round tables, shark tank style roast sessions and curated roadshows across Asia, and the Middle East.⁴ Participating startups benefit from EthAum’s robust GTM ecosystem, which includes hospital alliances, system integrators, and C-suite mentors. EthAum also retains the right to invest up to USD 500,000 in the initial funding tranche, with potential follow-on investments of up to USD 2 million.Since its founding in 2019 by Pankaj Gupta and Madhu Gupta, EthAum has supported over 120 global startups, spanning sectors such as AI, robotics, AR/VR, and healthcare.Global Cohort Tackling Healthcare’s Toughest ChallengesThe newly onboarded startups hail from innovation hubs including the United Kingdom, United States, Israel, and Hong Kong, with operational footprints extending to Africa, China, and Turkey. These ventures are pioneering solutions in cancer diagnostics, chronic disease management, remote monitoring, surgical navigation, telehealth, and infection control; leveraging technologies such as AI, IoT, Computer Vision, Agentic AI, and Data Science.Here’s a snapshot of the cohort:Startup Name; Solution; Sectors; Stage; Funds Raised So Far (USD); Past Investors; Location1. Albert Health; Through its AI-driven voice assistant and clinically validated interventions, Albert enables behavioral change and supports lifestyle modification, empowering patients to better manage their health and outcomes; Chronic Disease Management, Insurtech; Series A; $3M; Techstars, Wayra, Sabancı Ventures, Akportfoy, Maxis Ventures, TT Ventures, Teknoloji Yatırım; Turkey, UK2. Genesis Medical; Vision Early detection of cancer AI platform. Deep & unique technology solving the main problems hampering AI’s adoption into medical imaging and cancer early detection; Cancer Detection; Seed; $2.7M; GDG Group, Israel Innovation Authority, Siegel Group; Israel3. PathKeeper Surgical; AI/3D imaging Medtech solution to analyze the spinal anatomy, providing real-time guidance and precise measurements throughout the surgical procedure.; Spine Surgery, Orthopedics; Series A; $8M; Mayo Clinic, Israel Innovation Authority; Israel, USA4. Vitalerter; A contactless AI care platform to help nursing homes and hospitals enhance resident safety and staff efficiency by automating workflows using predictive analytics and biosensor data.; Remote Patient Monitoring; Series A; $8M; Israel Innovation Authority; Israel, China5. Gense Technologies; Offers Mediscan, a Portable AI health screening device for Preventative Screening and Chronic Disease Monitoring; Telehealth, Preventive Screening; Series A; $1.8M; Alibaba Entrepreneurs Funds, Gobi Partners, Hong Kong Govt; Hong Kong6. LyfPlus; An AI-powered healthcare cluster network that connects hospitals to optimize operations, triage patients, and enhance clinical decision-making, leveraging a growing network of partner hospitals.; Telehealth, e-Pharmacy; Seed; $550K; Techstars; USA, Africa7. Archon Wellness; IOT and AI Integrated smart platform to promote physical activity among students (Bike, Jogging, Physical fitness etc ) using a gamified and competition environment, then track and analyze metrics.; Wellness; Series A; $0; Cyberport; Hong Kong8. Soapy Care; AI-driven clinical hand hygiene system that helps hospitals to reduce infections using computer vision to educate and monitor how well medical teams sanitize their hands.; Infection Prevention; Pre-A; $5M; Sarona Ventures, AcceliCITY, Taiwan Lang; Israel, USASingapore: A Thriving Hub for HealthTech and Venture CapitalSingapore’s healthcare ecosystem is undergoing a transformation under the Healthcare Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025, which emphasizes digital health, precision medicine, and preventive care. The country’s vibrant startup scene, home to over 36,000 startups, is supported by world-class infrastructure, strong public-private partnerships, and global investor interest.In Q2 2025, Singapore continued to lead the region in venture capital activity, with landmark deals such as Digital Edge DC’s $640M Series A. EthAum’s latest cohort reflects this momentum, positioning Singapore as a launchpad for globally scalable healthcare innovations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.