MI5 admits it ‘illegally’ obtained data from ex-BBC journalist

The NUJ has expressed its grave concern and called for an independent investigation into the surveillance of journalists after MI5 admitted to illegally obtaining communications data from the mobile phone of former BBC journalist Vincent Kearney.

In documents submitted to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, MI5 said it had obtained the data from the phone of former BBC Northern Ireland home affairs correspondent Vincent Kearney on two occasions in 2006 and 2009.

The case arose after reports in separate proceedings involving journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney suggested that public bodies, including police forces, had monitored Mr Kearney.

Last week, the NUJ strongly condemned a previous decision by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to withhold details of two surveillance operations, which involved the targeting of journalists, from the investigating watchdog.

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“These revelations are of grave concern and within a deeply worrying pattern of the authorities' surveillance of journalists. They raise fundamental issues of concern regarding the role of MI5 that must be explored to ensure they do not evade scrutiny. “The NUJ is calling once again for a broader, independent investigation into the surveillance of journalists in Northern Ireland following the forthcoming publication of the McCullough report. We recognise the report by necessity has narrow terms of reference and is related to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s behaviour. “The damage done by covert surveillance to the trust and confidence in MI5 and other bodies cannot be overstated. Journalists will be alarmed by yet another unacceptable case of intrusion."

Appearing on The Nolan Show on 16 September, Dooley said:

“The shadow of MI5 has always lurked in the background. We support the call by Claire Hanna for an investigation into the activities by MI5…I don’t believe this is confined to northern Ireland or to a few people.”

He added:

“It is absolutely essential that the public, not just the BBC, not just Vincent, not just the NUJ, but the public know that this has happened, and of course more importantly that there are steps taken to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

