Cloudify’s HubSpot Xero Integration is Now Certified

Cloudify is proud to announce that our HubSpot Xero integration is now officially certified by HubSpot.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudify has strengthened its place in HubSpot’s App Partner Program with a newly certified integration. Our HubSpot–Xero integration has now earned HubSpot’s official certification, recognizing it as a high-quality, trusted solution available on the HubSpot App Marketplace.

Cloudify’s HubSpot Xero integration helps simplify billing by seamlessly connecting sales and finance data. It automatically creates invoices and quotes in Xero from HubSpot deals, keeps customer and product details in sync, and updates financial data directly within HubSpot. It can also be used as an action in HubSpot’s Automation Workflows, providing greater flexibility to fully automate and streamline the invoicing process.

"Achieving HubSpot App Partner certification represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions for our clients," said 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢, Business Analyst at Cloudify. "This certification validates our team's dedication to creating meaningful integrations that streamline operations for HubSpot users. Our solutions enable businesses to automate routine processes, gain immediate access to critical financial data, and redirect their focus toward strategic growth initiatives."

“At Cloudify, we’ve heard from many businesses about the challenges of keeping their systems in sync,” added 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢. “With this integration, invoicing can be managed directly in HubSpot, giving teams the clarity and efficiency they need to succeed.”

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐲:

Cloudify is a Denmark-based SaaS company focused on building powerful no-code integrations that connect business-critical systems with ease. With a mission to eliminate manual processes and data silos, Cloudify enables companies to streamline operations, boost team productivity, and achieve better alignment between sales and finance. Our intuitive, plug-and-play solutions are built for scalability, making automation accessible to growing businesses.

