PosiCharge to Debut High Voltage Power Station, Expanding eGSE Charging Portfolio at GSE Expo 2025

PosiCharge logo PosiCharge High Voltage Power Station debuts at GSE Expo 2025

New charger delivers up to 30 kW for high-voltage eGSE and EVs, expanding PosiCharge fleet charging portfolio at GSE Expo 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PosiCharge , together with its North American partner Averest GSE, today announced it will debut the latest addition to its eGSE product line, the High Voltage Power Station , at the GSE Expo 2025 in Las Vegas, September 16–18 (Booth #6063). The product expands the PosiCharge eGSE charging portfolio to support high-voltage ground support equipment (eGSE) and electric vehicles (EVs), and will be available for delivery beginning in Q1 2026.The High Voltage Power Station supports two operating modes: it can function as a standalone charger powered by AC input, or it can integrate into a PosiCharge DVS or MVS system by connecting to the PosiCharge DC bus. When integrated, it acts as a drop-in replacement for one standard power station, delivering up to ~25 kW of reliable output for high-voltage assets. In standalone mode, it delivers up to 30 kW of fast DC charging power. This is ideal for PosiCharge’s large set of airport and major airline customers with a decade plus of useful life on their existing low-voltage PosiCharge product looking to easily add high-voltage capabilities without the expensive cost of utility upgrades.“We’re proud to deliver High Voltage charging to our loyal airline and airport customers,” said DJ Gregory, President of PosiCharge. “Now, with a single electrical drop, customers can charge up to 16 vehicles, with high- and low-voltage systems that last nearly two decades; that’s an unparalleled offering.”“This is truly a game-changer for the industry,” said Michael Hole, Director of Global Sales for Averest Inc. “The High Voltage Power Station empowers our airline and airport partners to seamlessly integrate high-voltage charging capabilities at their current eGSE charging locations, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming infrastructure upgrades. By deploying the High Voltage Power Station customers can rapidly scale and enhance their eGSE fleets with unprecedented ease.”This flexible configuration enables operators to charge both high-voltage and conventional low-voltage equipment using the same infrastructure, preserving system capacity and avoiding costly new utility drops.With its compact, single-port design, the High Voltage Power Station supports CCS1 or NACS connectors and is housed in a rugged NEMA 3S enclosure, suitable for harsh outdoor environments.Key Features of the High Voltage Power Station- High-Voltage Power Delivery – Supports today’s higher-voltage, higher-capacity assets, including compatible eGSE and EVs.- Backwards Compatible – Designed to operate with DVS and MVS systems (software update required).- Scalable Power Infrastructure – Expands fleet charging without new utility drops by replacing a standard power station with a high-voltage unit.- CCS1 or NACS Single-Port Output – Standard 5 m CCS1 or NACS connector options, supporting compatible industrial eGSE as well as road EVs.- Industrial Durability – NEMA 3S enclosure, designed for industrial environments.- Proven Reliability – Built on proven modular power conversion technology.About Ampure and PosiChargeAmpure builds electric vehicle charging systems that power the future of transportation: at home, on the road, and on the job. From fast, flexible residential solutions to rugged industrial infrastructure, Ampure supports drivers, fleets, and automakers around the world. The company has delivered more than one million EV chargers and 35,000 industrial units across more than 100 countries. Products are engineered in North America and Europe, and certified to global standards, including UL, IEC, NOM, and Energy Star.PosiCharge, Ampure’s flagship industrial product line, is a leader in fast-charge solutions for electric ground support equipment (eGSE) and material handling equipment (MHE). Deployed in airports, warehouses, logistics hubs, and other demanding environments, PosiCharge systems are designed for safety, reliability, and scalability. For more than two decades, PosiCharge has helped operators reduce costs, maximize fleet uptime, and accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient electric power.Learn more at www.posicharge.com and www.ampure.com About Averest Inc.Averest partners with leading manufacturers of industrial batteries and chargers who have the ability to produce products that meet our customer’s specific requirements. Focusing solely on the aviation industry, Averest is able to expertly recommend customized electric power solutions for every situation. Averest is on the forefront of new charging and battery technologies such as lithium batteries and high efficiency rapid charging systems. Averest, Inc. is leading the way towards a cleaner environment by offering technically sound electric power solutions which replace internal combustion engines in airline ground support equipment. For more information, please visit https://averest.co/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.