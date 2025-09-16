Grant Zerkle

LONDON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Which car insurance options do drivers often regret not purchasing after an accident? In an article published by HelloNation , insurance professional Grant Zerkle highlights the coverages most frequently overlooked and why they matter. While many drivers focus on lowering monthly premiums, Zerkle explains that true protection lies in the ability to recover quickly when the unexpected happens.One of the most commonly missed coverages is rental reimbursement. This add-on helps cover the cost of a rental vehicle if a car is in the shop after an accident. Without it, drivers may be left scrambling for transportation, especially in areas with limited public transit. Daily rental costs, which often run between $40 and $70, can add up quickly if repairs take weeks.Collision coverage is another area where drivers—particularly those with older vehicles—often choose to cut back. Zerkle notes that the value of collision coverage extends beyond a car’s age. Even a minor accident can create costly repairs that liability coverage will not address. For many, this gap becomes clear only after experiencing an accident firsthand.Liability limits also deserve close attention. State minimums may not be enough when faced with today’s higher medical expenses or legal claims. If liability coverage falls short, drivers can be held personally responsible for the difference. Updating limits to reflect modern costs can be a proactive step that provides peace of mind.Comprehensive coverage, though optional, is another protection drivers often wish they had. It covers incidents outside of collisions, including theft, vandalism, weather damage, or falling objects such as hail. Without it, drivers may find themselves paying for losses that are both unpredictable and expensive.As Zerkle explains in What car insurance do people regret not paying for? , the key question is not just how much coverage costs, but whether a policy keeps drivers mobile and financially secure when life takes an unexpected turn. By considering these often-overlooked options, drivers can avoid the stress and expense of gaps in protection.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

