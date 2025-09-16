Lecker & Associates Launches Free Guide to Help Senior Professionals Navigate Layoffs

Let Go, Not Left Behind Lecker & Associates

Lecker & Associates’ new e-book helps late-career workers in Ontario understand their rights, severance, and legal options after unexpected layoffs.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As economic uncertainty continues across Ontario, companies such as TikTok, Amazon, and ApplyBoard, which recently announced layoffs affecting 4% of its Ontario workforce, have made deep cuts to staffing. Thousands of workers are being impacted, and for those in the later stages of their careers, the emotional and financial toll of job loss can be especially significant. One Toronto employment law firm is stepping in to help.

Lecker & Associates, a leading employment law firm in Ontario, has released a free e-book titled Let Go, Not Left Behind: Your Guide to Late-Career Layoffs. The guide is designed to help older employees understand their rights, navigate the complexities of job loss, and secure the severance packages they may be legally entitled to, all with practical, jargon-free legal advice.

The firm says the motivation behind releasing the guide is simple: too many late-career workers are caught off guard by layoffs and are unsure what to do next — or what they’re actually owed. Unlike traditional legal guides, the e-book avoids sales pitches and instead focuses on delivering useful and practical advice.

“With layoffs affecting more seasoned workers, we saw a real need to provide accessible, trustworthy information to help them understand their rights and options,” said Bram A. Lecker, Principal at Lecker & Associates. “This guide is about supporting workers through a tough time, empowering them to make informed decisions.”

The guide covers critical topics including:

• What to do in the first 48 hours after termination

• Why employees 55+ are often entitled to more severance

• What counts as a layoff — even if the employer calls it a “resignation”

• How severance is calculated, and what employers often leave out

• When to involve a lawyer — and how Lecker & Associates can help at no cost initially

Lecker & Associates emphasizes that many employees, especially those with long tenures, mistakenly accept the first severance offer given, not realizing they may be entitled to significantly more under common law. In some cases, layoffs framed as temporary may also be unlawful if not supported by previous practice, potentially triggering a claim for dismissal.

The firm also notes that job loss later in life can come with added financial and emotional stress, particularly for workers approaching retirement who may struggle to re-enter the job market. The guide aims to ease that burden by equipping readers with the knowledge to assess their situation clearly and take the next steps confidently.

The release of this e-book aligns with Lecker & Associates’ broader mission to advocate for employee rights in Ontario. It is part of their ongoing effort to offer helpful legal resources to workers who often feel powerless during job transitions.

Let Go, Not Left Behind is available now as a free download at: https://leckerslaw.com/ontario-late-career-layoffs-e-book/

For additional information on employment standards, severance entitlements, constructive dismissal, or long-term disability claims in Ontario, contact:

Lecker & Associates

Media Inquiries:

Email: equalizer@leckerslaw.com

Phone: 416-223-5391

Legal Disclaimer:

