Engineering Lift-Off: Aerospace Expertise Lands in CCTY’s Automotive Division

Guido Dellarole Joins CCTY's European Office

Aerodynamics Engineer Joins CCTY

SCHWEBHEIM, GERMANY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCTY, a global leader in motion control solutions for OEMs, is pleased to announce the addition of Guido Dellarole as Senior Application Engineer. Bringing over a decade of experience in the development and production of ball joints, tie rods, and chassis components, Dellarole will support OEM customers with innovative, high-performance solutions.

Dellarole earned his master’s degree in aerospace engineering in 2013 and has since built a career focused on combining technical expertise with a deep understanding of automotive component design and performance. His experience spans the full product lifecycle — from concept and design to testing, production, and implementation — making him a valuable resource for the European market.

“I’m excited to join CCTY and contribute to the team’s reputation for engineering excellence,” said Dellarole. “As the automotive industry evolves, OEMs are looking to enhance durability, performance, and efficiency. I look forward to working closely with our customers to design and manufacture components that meet their most demanding specifications.”

In his role, Dellarole will work closely with OEM engineering teams, helping to develop suspension and chassis components tailored to specific performance and application needs. His addition further strengthens CCTY’s ability to support customers with design-to-application solutions that address today’s complex engineering challenges.

“Guido’s background and expertise make him a tremendous asset to our engineering team,” said Marco Facagni, Managing Director. “His insight into advanced component design and production aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing OEMs with application-specific motion control solutions.”

For more information about CCTY’s full range of products and engineering capabilities, visit cctygroup.com.

About CCTY

CCTY is a global motion control solutions manufacturer specializing in bushings, ball joints, tie rods, linkages, and custom-engineered components. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and partnership, CCTY works with OEMs across industries such as robotics, commercial vehicles, agriculture and material handling achieve superior performance and reliability.

