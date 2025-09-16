Astute Technology Management Earns National Recognition from IT Industry Peers

Logo for Astute Technology Management

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astute Technology Management , a provider of IT and cybersecurity services, is pleased to announce that it’s earned a place on CRN’s Managed Service Provider 500 list, in the “Pioneer 250” category.Every year, CRN, a media and events platform that represents the IT industry, conducts a comprehensive survey of managed service providers , cloud computing companies, and cybersecurity companies.The result is a list of the companies that’s divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes leaders in providing managed services to the small and midsized business market; the Elite 150, which recognizes large, data center-focused IT firms, and the Security 100, which recognizes MSPs focused primarily on security services.This year, the Astute Technology Management Team earned a spot in the Pioneer 250 category.President of Astute Technology Management, Eric Madden, was effusive about the honor, saying:“We’ve always considered ourselves a customer-focused company, so we’re thrilled to receive recognition for our service quality to the small business community. We’ve built a stellar services management team and they’ve been key to making sure that our clients across Ohio stay happy with our service as we grow. This award is encouragement that our core competency—first-class support for growing businesses—is as relevant and necessary as ever.”Inclusion on CRN’s Managed Service Provider 500 list is a rare mark of distinction that fewer than one percent of managed IT services companies in the country earn.For over 20 years, Astute Technology Management has been an active member of the Ohio business community. During that time, the company has helped healthcare organizations, construction companies, manufacturers, and professional services firms get the most out of their IT budgets.Astute Technology Management’s Co-Founder, Kane Tabor, summarizes the company’s strategic direction this way:“Cybersecurity will continue to be a major focus for us. We find that companies have been enthusiastic about all our cyber initiatives. They love having a trusted partner in their corner to help them navigate all the complexities in staying save, and it makes me proud that we’ve become a resource to them in that way.”About Astute Technology Management - Since 1998, Astute Technology Management has been providing IT management and support to small and midsized businesses in Ohio. The company’s focus on deep and authentic client relationships has earned them an extremely high 98% customer satisfaction rating.

